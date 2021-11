Houston-based clean tech investment firm VC Fuel sees opportunity for renewable energy service companies in the new green economy. Ahmad Atwan, founder and CEO of VC Fuel, believes that much like oil and gas producers have leaned on oil field service companies for engineering, technological and operational support, growing wind and solar companies will need similar support services in a successful renewable energy transition. So VC Fuel is incubating a company to provide some of those services that have the highest value-add to renewable energy companies, Atwan said, such as repairing and cleaning solar panels to improve efficiency, upgrading outdated wind turbines and decommissioning and recycling old assets.

