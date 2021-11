Ahead of a key interconference matchup in Kansas City, Dallas will be without one of its weapons. Amari Cooper landed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. This not only stands to knock him out for Sunday’s game, but Cooper now faces an uphill battle toward playing on Thanksgiving. Vaccinated players who test positive are permitted to return after negative tests two days apart; unvaccinated players who do so must isolate for at least 10 days. With less than a week between now and the Cowboys’ Week 12 matchup against the Raiders, it is a decent bet Cooper will miss his first game against his former team.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO