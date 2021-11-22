ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Netflix employees, who criticized Chappelle special, withdraw labor complaint

By WENDY LEE
myrtlebeachonline.com
 4 days ago

Two former Netflix employees who raised concerns about transphobic remarks in Dave Chappelle's latest special "The Closer" withdrew an accusation they lodged with the National Labor Relations Board alleging the streamer tried to stop them from speaking up about working conditions. Both senior software engineer Terra Field and game...

