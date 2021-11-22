ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottish Tory leader defends U-turn on controversial drugs 'shooting galleries'

By Daniel Sanderson,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of the Scottish Tories has told supporters left “horrified” at his about-turn over state-backed “shooting galleries” that they should be more concerned at the country's drugs death crisis. Douglas Ross on Monday acknowledged that his dramatic reversal over SNP plans for drug consumption rooms north of the...

