BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The first half was ugly. The second half was frustrating. Combine the two, and St. John’s suffered its first defeat of the young season. Facing one of its two big non-conference tests, the Johnnies started slowly. They rebounded in the second half. But it wasn’t enough. The hole was too deep. Their inability to make enough clutch plays down the stretch — particularly on the defensive end — wouldn’t allow it in a 76-74 loss to Indiana in the Gavitt Tipoff Games at a sold-out and raucous Assembly Hall.

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO