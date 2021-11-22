ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Punch Bowl Social site at old Stapleton airport sells for $8M

The popular Denver restaurant that previously occupied the...

Colorado COVID State Mask Order Excuses

At a November 23 press conference about COVID-19, Governor Jared Polis found himself responding to questions about a new mask mandate that will be imposed in most of metro Denver today — and why he hasn’t imposed a similar edict statewide, given that the overwhelming majority of Colorado counties are experiencing severe viral spread.
Former Air Traffic Control Tower In Central Park Neighborhood Sells For $8M

DENVER (CBS4) – A former air traffic control tower that housed a Denver-based bar chain has sold for $8 million. The 164 foot tower attached to a three story building was built on the site of the old Stapleton International Airport and what is now the Central Park neighborhood. Site of new Punch Bowl Social in the Stapleton neighborhood. (credit: CBS) Punch Bowl Social opened in part of the building in 2017. It closed when COVID pandemic hit and never reopened. According to Business Den, the building was bought by the group Control Tower LLC. It’s still unclear what the building’s future will be.
