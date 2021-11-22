semver package question

Inside every cell of the human body is a constellation of proteins, millions of them. They're all jostling about, being speedily assembled, folded, packaged, shipped, cut and recycled in a hive of activity that works at a feverish pace to keep us alive and ticking. But without a full inventory of the protein universe inside our cells, scientists are hard-pressed to appreciate on a molecular level what goes wrong with our bodies that leads to disease. Now, researchers have developed a new technique that uses artificial intelligence to assimilate data from microscopy images of single cells and biochemical analyses, to create a 'unified...

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO