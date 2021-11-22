ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Gunman robs Beloit Casey's gas station

By WTVO
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are searching for a suspect who robbed the Casey’s gas station on Cranston Road Sunday night.

Police said the robbery happened at 10:15 p.m. when a man with a gun approached an employee, handed over a note demanding cash.

Police said the suspect was a white male wearing black shoes, tan pants, a black coat with a hood, and a Minecraft-branded baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Beloit Police, authorities said.

