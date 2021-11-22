ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport Police warn public that scammer is impersonating its officers

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHGAT_0d4IUb9o00

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are warning the public that a scammer is impersonating a police officer in suspicious phone calls.

Police say they have received multiple reports of the phone calls, in which the caller claims to work for the police department and advises the victim that they have been the victim of a scam.

The crooks then ask for personal information, including social security numbers and banking information.

The police department says it will never ask for that kind of information over the phone.

“If they said, you know, ‘I’m investigator Davis from the Freeport Police Department, I need this information.’ Then remember, there is no hurry. You can say ‘okay, well I’m going to verify that,’ and hang up and call here and ask for an investigator Davis and see whether that is something true or not,” said Deputy Chief Travis Davis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
Freeport, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

South Beloit fire leaves family without a home

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A South Beloit family has been left without a home after a fire at an apartment building Friday. The fire happened at approximately 3:49 p.m. in the 5000 block of Cheney Avenue, according to the South Beloit Fire Department. Crews found heavy flames and smoke coming from a ground level […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15-year-old Rockford shooting victim identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Malah’ki Lee as the 15-year-old who was killed in a shooting on Ashland Avenue on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ashland Avenue, near N. Rockton Avenue. The victim was pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford roads reopened after crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — South Main Street and 15th Avenue are open again after a crash Saturday morning left them closed for hours. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers asked residents to find an alternative route as they closed all traffic lanes for an investigation. The lanes […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Davis
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old shot in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport police are investigating after a 16-year-old Freeport teen was shot Tuesday night. Police say officers met the victim around 9:14 p.m. and said he suffered a non-life threatening injury in a shooting which took place in the 500 block of N. Willow. The victim was taken to the hospital by […]
FREEPORT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammer#Weather#Freeport Police#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy