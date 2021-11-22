Freeport Police warn public that scammer is impersonating its officers

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are warning the public that a scammer is impersonating a police officer in suspicious phone calls.

Police say they have received multiple reports of the phone calls, in which the caller claims to work for the police department and advises the victim that they have been the victim of a scam.

The crooks then ask for personal information, including social security numbers and banking information.

The police department says it will never ask for that kind of information over the phone.

“If they said, you know, ‘I’m investigator Davis from the Freeport Police Department, I need this information.’ Then remember, there is no hurry. You can say ‘okay, well I’m going to verify that,’ and hang up and call here and ask for an investigator Davis and see whether that is something true or not,” said Deputy Chief Travis Davis.

