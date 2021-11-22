ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Federal Cash Help Protect School Districts From Cyberattacks, Ransomware

Cover picture for the articleCyberattacks against school systems are becoming...

Long Island Business News

Balboni: Getting schooled on the scourge of cyberattacks

Long Islanders, like the rest of the nation, have watched as attack after cyberattack has targeted critical infrastructure from meat processing plants to gas pipelines. This week, this menace has come home to our school districts. The latest cyberattack on the Manhasset school district stole sensitive data, including confidential records...
MANHASSET, NY
Government Technology

Federal Cybersecurity Leaders Testify on State of Ransomware

Federal cybersecurity leaders testified to a House committee yesterday about the challenging ransomware environment and the road ahead for better protecting state, local and private-sector partners. National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Executive Director Brandon Wales and Assistant Director of the FBI’s Cyber Division Bryan...
POLITICS
ABC Action News

Lightspeed Systems Helping School Districts

School districts across the country are using artificial intelligence software with human reviewers from Lightspeed Systems that can scan student communications and web searches on school-issued devices for signs of suicidal ideations, violence against others, bullying and more. Studies are showing that U.S. students are showing signs of depression and anxiety, and Detective Rich Wistocki shares his insight on how schools are addressing this issue and how to keep students safe.
EDUCATION
wfsu.org

The Florida Department of Education gears up to fight the federal government over payments to school districts

The Florida Department of Education is trying to quash a federal cease-and-desist order issued in a fight over local school mask mandates. The federal government issued the order after the State Board of Education began withholding additional funding from Broward and Alachua County School Districts. The money was in an amount equal to what the federal government had sent to the districts to reimburse them for dollars the state was already holding back after the board determined the districts were violating a ban on mandatory mask policies by refusing to allow parents to opt-out of them.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
TechRepublic

How to protect your organization from ransomware attacks during the holiday season

A quarter of security pros polled by Cybereason said they lack a plan to deal with a ransomware attack during a weekend or holiday. Cybercriminals have a knack for knowing not only how and where but when to kick off a cyberattack. The goal is to catch an organization's IT and security staff off-guard when they're unavailable or distracted. That's why weekends and holidays are an opportune occasion for a ransomware attack when staffers are trying to enjoy personal time with family and friends. A report released Wednesday by Cybereason looks at the threat of holiday-based cyberattacks and offers advice on how to handle them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abccolumbia.com

What you can do to help prevent cyberattacks

ABC NEWS– Home networks, personal computers, doggie cameras and even wireless smart devices are all at risk of being hacked. The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency say they’ve received a record number of complaints about cyberattacks last year, a trend they expect to continue through 2021. What can you do to fight back?
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Fraudsters Still Potentially Impacting 1,050 Innocent Unemployment Claims In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – There are still some people who aren’t able to enjoy the holidays as much this year, because their unemployment claims are being held up by fraudulent activity. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment tells CBS4 there are 1,050 claimants that have verified their identity through ID.me, but are not being paid, because their account has been flagged for fraud. (credit: CBS) The CDLE says those claims could be completely fraudulent claims, created by criminals, or they could legitimate claims from innocent Coloradans who have been victims of fraud. The CDLE says it must investigate each one of those claims...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Police Association asks public to ‘stop filming and start helping’ when officers are attacked

The National Police Association is calling on bystanders to step in and help if they see an officer being assaulted rather than filming on mobile phones “in the pursuit of likes and attention”.Thousands of officers are being assaulted on the job each month and police are growing increasingly frustrated with witnesses pulling out their phones rather than lending a hand.“This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,” a clip released by the association states. “The vast number of these attacks were filmed and uploaded to social media in the pursuit of likes and attention,” the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The school needs help’: MMSD plans district-wide analysis to study uptick in violence following fights at East High School

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District plans to conduct a district-wide analysis to study the reasons behind an uptick in violence at schools in the city, Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said Monday. Jenkins’ comments came during a special school board meeting focused on ways to combat violence at East High School during a school year that has seen...
MADISON, WI
Inc.com

How to Protect Yourself from Ransomware Attacks, According to Cybersecurity Experts and Victims

Every 11 seconds, business servers--even small-business servers--are infiltrated by hackers who encrypt their data and hold it hostage. Victims have few good options: You can pay the ransom, which might run into millions of dollars, but your data--and your reputation--might be beyond repair. Backups may save you, but you could lose weeks rebuilding, and your attackers may leak sensitive information in the meantime. Here, founders who have been hacked, along with a slew of cybersecurity experts, explain what you need to know to keep yourself from joining their ranks. --As told to Rebecca Deczynski, Kevin Ryan, and Brit Morse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Federal Money To Help Protect School Districts From Cyberattacks And Ransom Demands

MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Cyberattacks against school systems are becoming more damaging and aggressive with threats of extortion, unless ransom is paid. It’s costing taxpayers big bucks to repair school technology. Now help is on the way from the federal government. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, the Manhasset school system is feeling the longterm effects from a targeted cyberattack in September that wreaked havoc. “Sadly they continue to perpetrate the crime by releasing the information they stole from us onto the dark web,” said Acting Superintendent of Manhasset Schools Gaurav Passi. The hackers encrypted Manhasset’s computer system and demanded money to unlock it. Manhasset did not...
MANHASSET, NY

