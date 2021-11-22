Federal Cash Help Protect School Districts From Cyberattacks, Ransomware

DENVER (CBS4) – There are still some people who aren’t able to enjoy the holidays as much this year, because their unemployment claims are being held up by fraudulent activity. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment tells CBS4 there are 1,050 claimants that have verified their identity through ID.me, but are not being paid, because their account has been flagged for fraud. (credit: CBS) The CDLE says those claims could be completely fraudulent claims, created by criminals, or they could legitimate claims from innocent Coloradans who have been victims of fraud. The CDLE says it must investigate each one of those claims...

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO