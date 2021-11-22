Federal Cash Help Protect School Districts From Cyberattacks, Ransomware

Every 11 seconds, business servers--even small-business servers--are infiltrated by hackers who encrypt their data and hold it hostage. Victims have few good options: You can pay the ransom, which might run into millions of dollars, but your data--and your reputation--might be beyond repair. Backups may save you, but you could lose weeks rebuilding, and your attackers may leak sensitive information in the meantime. Here, founders who have been hacked, along with a slew of cybersecurity experts, explain what you need to know to keep yourself from joining their ranks. --As told to Rebecca Deczynski, Kevin Ryan, and Brit Morse.
