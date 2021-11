Spider-Man: No Way Home fans are getting that new trailer at a fan event on Tuesday. This news comes straight from Marvel and Sony who have announced this massive spectacle in Los Angeles. For people who can't make it to the City of Angels, we assume that the trailer will be released online as well after the event is over. It's a massive day of celebration for all the people out there that have been begging for another trailer since the first one popped up. That clip set a YouTube record for the most-viewed trailer as it eclipsed Avengers: Endgame. No Way Home's second trailer could exceed that number if there are more of the plot threads being teased in the marketing present. At any rate, no one saw a lot of this coming, and fans will be trying to get into that fan event any way they possibly can.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO