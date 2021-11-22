ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House committee investigating January 6 Capitol riot issues new subpoenas for Roger Stone, Alex Jones, and others

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CXdV_0d4IU5Bv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLeSX_0d4IU5Bv00

Brent Stirton/Getty

  • The January 6 committee issued subpoenas to five more individuals on Monday.
  • Alex Jones and Roger Stone are both included in the list.
  • The committee suspects that the witnesses "have relevant information."

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection issued new subpoenas for multiple people — including GOP strategist Roger Stone — according to a Monday press release .

Alex Jones, head of InfoWars, Taylor Budowich, Trump's current spokesperson, and rally promoters Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence are also on the list.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about the rallies and subsequent march to the Capitol that escalated into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and threatening our democracy," Chairman Bennie Thompson said in the press release.

"We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6," the chairman added.

Stone, a Trump loyalist, was convicted of multiple counts of lying to Congress during an investigation into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, Insider previously reported .

Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence in July 2020 and pardoned him in December 2020.

Stone released a statement in response to Monday's news saying, "I have not yet been served and have not seen the details of what I may be asked to provide." He also claims to have had no prior knowledge of the insurrection.

The subpoena says that Jones, who has pushed conspiracy theories, was present at two rallies prior to the riot, used his InfoWars platform to discuss unwarranted claims of election fraud, and encouraged people to come to Washington, DC, for the rallies.

According to letters from the House, Budowich reportedly "solicited" an organization to promote attendance at one of the rallies, and Lawrence and Stockton, who are engaged, were proponents of the "Stop the Steal" movement.

In a joint statement to Insider, Lawrence and Stockton wrote, "We aren't surprised by that the committee issued us subpoenas and have been expecting them."

"We are concerned that the timing during the week of Thanksgiving, while most normal business is closed, is further demonstration that this committee is not acting in good faith," they added, also saying that they have been, and plan on continuing to be "transparent."

The subpoena calls for these individuals to send documents and show up for a deposition in early- to mid-December.

Budowich, along with representatives for Jones and Stone, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Bannon's lawyers file opposition to keeping documents from being released

Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House adviser, has filed an opposition to the U.S. district court's standard protective order for discovery, which prohibits either side from releasing documents or evidence publicly. Bannon, 67, pleaded not guilty last week to contempt-of-Congress charges, and his legal team previously argued that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Jennifer Lawrence Subpoenaed for Her Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

This isn't Silver Linings Playbook. The U.S. government has subpoenaed Jennifer Lawrence—not the actress, but a major supporter of former President Donald Trump—for her role in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Article continues below advertisement. Here's a rundown of Lawrence, including what the subpoena...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
cityxtramagazine.com

Alex Jones Says He'll Likely Plead The 5th During Capitol Riot Testimony -- Because He Fears Being Caught Lying

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said on Tuesday that he'll likely invoke his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination when he goes to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots. As reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney, Jones claimed that he would probably plead the Fifth because he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Kimberly Guilfoyle Claimed She Raised $3 Million for the Jan. 6 Trump Rally That Led to Capitol Riot

Kimberly Guilfoyle claims to have raised $3 million for the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that led to the Capitol riot. That’s according to a report from ProPublica, which obtained text messages in which Guilfoyle — the former Fox News host and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. — tried to angle for a speaking slot at the rally by boasting that she’d raised a significant amount of money for the event.
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

House January 6 Panel Subpoenas Oath Keepers, Proud Boys

WASHINGTON - The House committee investigating the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection issued more subpoenas Tuesday, this time to extremist organizations, including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers as well as their leaders, in an attempt to uncover the plotting and execution of the deadly attack. 'The Select Committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Roger Stone
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
MSNBC

Will Roger Stone and Alex Jones be jailed? MAGA riot probe subpoenas Trump allies

Trump allies Alex Jones and Roger Stone have been subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee. The Committee is eyeing Stone’s involvement in rallies held in DC on January 5th, as well as his hiring of several Oath keepers the Committee says were involved in the attack. The Committee is also seeking to learn more about directions Jones reportedly received from the White House to lead a rally to the Capitol where Trump would meet the group. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains how Jones and Stone will likely be arrested on contempt charges if they stonewall the Committee now that Steve Bannon has established that precedent. Nov. 23, 2021.
ADVOCACY
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#House#Gop#Infowars#American
newsandguts.com

January 6th Rioter Photographed with Pelosi’s Lectern Lambasted by Judge

A federal judge scolded the January 6th rioter who was photographed carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, calling him “gullible” for believing Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election. Adam Johnson, a 36-year-old Florida man, pleaded guilty on Monday to entering and remaining in a restricted building. During his plea...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Insurrectionists are finally receiving justice. But the GOP is more unhinged than ever.

Jacob Chansley — the most memorable figure in the Jan. 6 violent insurrection, and certainly the most bizarre given his painted face and horned cap — received 41 months in prison on Wednesday plus a $2,000 fine for obstructing the congressional certification. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall made an impassioned plea, both in the courtroom and in her sentencing memo, for the stiff penalty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Subpoenaed Jan. 6 Leader Loses It After Bannon Indictment: ‘Accept That You Will Die’

Following the news of Steve Bannon’s indictment on Friday, far-right activist and subpoenaed Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander—who has openly called for a civil war in recent months—spun himself into a tizzy, penning a lengthy diatribe on his Telegram channel. As the weekend progressed, so did the cryptic messages from the activist who once made a case for why Trump supporters should create their “mega city” in South America. Late on Sunday afternoon, Alexander suggested that one must live life “accept[ing] that you will die and must aim to die honorably.” “I could use prayer as I battle the modern Sanhedrin (aka Deep State),” he added. As for whether he will comply with the congressional subpoena stemming from the Capitol riot, Alexander appears to be on the fence and didn’t return a request for comment from The Daily Beast on Sunday evening.
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Watch Mark Meadows Slam Official Who 'Stonewalled' Subpoenas From GOP Congress

MSNBC unearthed a video clip of then-Rep. Mark Meadows attacking an official he accused of “stonewalling” congressional subpoenas — issued during Donald Trump’s administration. On Friday, Meadows ignored a subpoena to appear before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. In an interview with Fox News in summer 2018,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

305K+
Followers
20K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy