House committee investigating January 6 Capitol riot issues new subpoenas for Roger Stone, Alex Jones, and others

The January 6 committee issued subpoenas to five more individuals on Monday.

Alex Jones and Roger Stone are both included in the list.

The committee suspects that the witnesses "have relevant information."

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection issued new subpoenas for multiple people — including GOP strategist Roger Stone — according to a Monday press release .

Alex Jones, head of InfoWars, Taylor Budowich, Trump's current spokesperson, and rally promoters Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence are also on the list.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about the rallies and subsequent march to the Capitol that escalated into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and threatening our democracy," Chairman Bennie Thompson said in the press release.

"We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6," the chairman added.

Stone, a Trump loyalist, was convicted of multiple counts of lying to Congress during an investigation into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, Insider previously reported .

Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence in July 2020 and pardoned him in December 2020.

Stone released a statement in response to Monday's news saying, "I have not yet been served and have not seen the details of what I may be asked to provide." He also claims to have had no prior knowledge of the insurrection.

The subpoena says that Jones, who has pushed conspiracy theories, was present at two rallies prior to the riot, used his InfoWars platform to discuss unwarranted claims of election fraud, and encouraged people to come to Washington, DC, for the rallies.

According to letters from the House, Budowich reportedly "solicited" an organization to promote attendance at one of the rallies, and Lawrence and Stockton, who are engaged, were proponents of the "Stop the Steal" movement.

In a joint statement to Insider, Lawrence and Stockton wrote, "We aren't surprised by that the committee issued us subpoenas and have been expecting them."

"We are concerned that the timing during the week of Thanksgiving, while most normal business is closed, is further demonstration that this committee is not acting in good faith," they added, also saying that they have been, and plan on continuing to be "transparent."

The subpoena calls for these individuals to send documents and show up for a deposition in early- to mid-December.

Budowich, along with representatives for Jones and Stone, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.