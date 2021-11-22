ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Deploys 10,000 State Troopers and National Guard as Migrant Caravan Heads North

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
 4 days ago
The 10,000 members of law enforcement could potentially meet up with more than 10,000...

Betty Brand
4d ago

Biden's gonna save them cause he needs their votes...LOL. You all know I love Abbot for stepping up to protect the border when Biden hides in his basement and the laughing hyena ignores what is going on.

Thomas Benton
4d ago

Sorry Leftards but these people are not what this country needs.......Full proof Democratic voters since Pelosi and Biden can't win on failure.

Ed A
4d ago

This is what happens when you're the wrong color state. It looks like the Biden turds have a real hard on for those in Texas who didn't vote for him. That includes Arizona.. Time to reload

CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
CNN

Black Friday bounces back from 2020. Shoppers hit stores again

New York (CNN Business) — Black Friday doesn't carry the significance it once did for many US shoppers — blame the rise of online shopping holiday "Cyber Monday" and then Covid-19's impact on retail. But customers are still dishing out more money for clothing, electronics and other items this Black...
RETAIL
CBS News

Made in America: Small Business Saturday

Today is " Small Business Saturday” — a day when consumers are encouraged to do holiday shopping at small, locally-owned stores and businesses. In a shopping season when so many items are stuck at sea, holiday gifts that were manufactured in the United States can still be found. Michelle Miller has the details.
SMALL BUSINESS
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

