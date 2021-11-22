ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight In Reading Leads To Deadly Shooting, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
A man was fatally shot during a fight in Reading Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A 30-year-old man from Exeter was involved in "some type of altercation" in the 500 block of Penn Street near 6th Street around 1:20 p.m., Reading police said.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants who was last seen fleeing the scene, police said.

The cause of the fight was not immediately clear, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

Patty Mulholland
4d ago

this is a town I no longer recognize, weve gone from peaceful to terroristic, I grew up here , this mayor is a joke he needs to be replaced, he condones and sympathizes with this loud music, abnocitious annoying cars , and the blatant disregard for human life, because everyone is primarily hispanic he is all about them what about the rest of us . I'm not racist but let's see more than one culture

Brian Hain
4d ago

10 years ago we had no dispensaries...we got stoners now too along with a variety of mental patients that comprise a measurable portion of the local culture.

Stephanie Spatz
4d ago

they need to worry more about the crack cocaine and heroin and k2 bulshit not the dispensary

