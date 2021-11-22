What could Higher Inflation mean for Global Bond Investors?

Markets, for now, conclude that the new corona wave will probably only have a modest impact on growth. With inflation to stay higher for longer, policy normalization will have to come anyway. In the US, in the UK but even also in Europe. EMU PMI’s beat consensus, both for the headline manufacturing index (58.6) and the services measure (56.6). Admittedly, details indicated that supply delays and persistent high prices complicate the future outlook for growth. The conclusion remains that inflation and factors that are nursing inflation are also the main risk to growth. This has consequences for monetary policy. In this respect, ECB Schnabel, Villeroy, and Knot indicated that asset purchases beyond the end of PEPP in March might be less exuberant than some in the market hoped for. European yields succeeded a nice rebound. The German 2y yield rose 1.2 bps. The 10y & 30y added about 8 bps. The rise was fully due to a rise in real yields. US Treasuries this time slightly outperformed with the 5y adding 2.25 bps and the 30y up 6.5 bps. The 7y US auction was much better accepted that the 2y and 5y on Monday, and eased pressure on the Treasury market. US equities finally also entered calmer waters. The Dow and S&P closed in positive territory. The Nasdaq lost 0.5%. European equities were hit harder with losses of mostly about 1%+. The dollar rally slowed, but there was no clear sign of a trend reversal yet. DXY closed little changed at 96.5. USD/JPY (115.14) finished at the highest level since march 2017. EUR/USD tried to move away from the 1.1230 area, but gains remain unconvincing (close 1.125). CE currencies with low real yields struggled with the forint and the zloty again setting all-time/multi-year lows. EUR/GBP also gained modestly, closing at 84.08.

