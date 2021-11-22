ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million to Obama Foundation in Honor of Late Congressman John Lewis

By Katie Wermus
 4 days ago
Jeff Bezos also donated $166 million on Monday to NYU Langone Health as he plans to focus more of his attention on philanthropy since stepping down as Amazon...

TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Likely Wouldn't Pay Any Taxes For John Lewis Donation

Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has pledged a $100 million donation to the Obama Foundation. The donation is meant to honor the civil rights leader John Lewis, and comes on heels of similar gifts from Bezos of $96.2 million to a series of groups fighting homelessness across the country and, also today, a $166 million donation to NYU Langone Medical Center.
connectcre.com

Obama Center Plaza to be Named for John Lewis Following $100M Bezos Gift

The Obama Foundation said Monday that Jeff Bezos is giving $100 million—the largest individual contribution to date—in honor of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis. As part of the gift, Bezos has asked for the Plaza at the under-construction Obama Presidential Center to be named John Lewis Plaza. “Freedom fighters...
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s $100m gift to Obama Foundation will fund leadership training in Africa, Asia and Europe

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos announced his latest philanthropic gestures on Monday: a pair of donations to the Obama Foundation and New York University’s medical centre.Mr Bezos’s gift to the Obama Foundation was first reported on Monday morning by The New York Times – $100m in total.A spokesperson for the former president’s foundation told The Independent in an emailed statement that the funds will be used to scale existing leadership programmes launched by the charity to benefit young people across several continents.“The generous gift from Jeff Bezos will help the Foundation scale our existing domestic and global...
abc17news.com

Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation and NYU medical center

Former President Barack Obama’s foundation says it has received a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that it says is the largest individual contribution it has received to date. Separately, New York University Langone Health said it has received a $166 million gift from Bezos and his family. The Obama foundation said in a statement that the gift from Bezos was also given in honor of John Lewis, the congressman and civil rights icon, who died last year. As part of the gift, the foundation said Bezos has asked for the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center, under construction in Chicago’s South Side, to be named after Lewis.
b969fm.com

Jeff Bezos Made an Audience Groan with a $500,000 Donation

Attended a fundraiser in L.A. on Saturday night for the non-profit Baby2Baby . . . but he apparently didn’t donate ENOUGH, because there was an obvious groan from the audience. (For those wondering, Baby2Baby provides kids living in poverty across the country with items like diapers and clothing.) Someone who...
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Honors Late U.S. Representative John Lewis With Largest Mural in the City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Mayor John Cooper, Councilwoman Joy Styles, members of the Nashville Metro Minority Caucus, family members of the late U.S. Representative John Lewis and community leaders unveiled a four-story mural honoring Rep. John Lewis and the Freedom Riders. The completed mural on the corner of Rep. John Lewis Way and Commerce St. is now the largest mural in the city, spanning four stories in height and over 50 ft in width.
Washingtonian.com

A DC Elementary School Will Be Renamed for Late Congressman John Lewis

In a unanimous agreement, the DC Council has voted to change the name of Joseph Rodman West Elementary School (also known as West Education Campus) in DC’s Petworth neighborhood. The school, which recently underwent a $77.5 million renovation, will soon be renamed after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.
