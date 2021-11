2020 didn't bring a lot of good memories for us, but it did bring about a new way to drink hot cocoa. Gone are the days of buying packets of dry hot cocoa mix. Cocoa bombs are the way to go now and watching these sweet treats dissolve in hot milk is weirdly satisfying too. If you didn't go all-in for the cocoa bombs last year, you need to get on board this winter.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO