An investigation is underway after a vehicle plowed into a Pinson fast-food restaurant early Friday. The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. at Jack’s on Pinson Boulevard. Jefferson County sheriff’s Sgt. Joni Money said deputies arrived on the scene to find that a 29-year-old employee had driven a Chrysler van into the front of the restaurant. The van went all the way into the building, causing significant damage.

PINSON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO