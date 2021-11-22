Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dublin Township on Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. Route 127 near milepost 22 at approximately 2:10 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a pickup truck driven by Ned Hileman, 78, of Rockford was going northbound on U.S. Route 127. Hileman drove left of center and struck a semi-tractor and trailer traveling southbound, driven by Tyler Wellman, 32, of Celina.

Hileman was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Wellman was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

