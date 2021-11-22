ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, OH

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Mercer County

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dublin Township on Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. Route 127 near milepost 22 at approximately 2:10 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a pickup truck driven by Ned Hileman, 78, of Rockford was going northbound on U.S. Route 127. Hileman drove left of center and struck a semi-tractor and trailer traveling southbound, driven by Tyler Wellman, 32, of Celina.

Two injured after a 7-car crash on I-70 eastbound

Hileman was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Wellman was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 9,143 new cases, 293 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Friday, Nov. 26, ODH reports a total of 1,669,274 (+9,143) cases, leading to 85,472 (+247) hospitalizations and 10,684 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,734,586 people — or 57.61% of the state’s population — have at […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Kettering Police looking for porch pirates caught on video

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is asking for your help identifying porch pirates. The department said on Facebook Wednesday that two people were seen on video stealing packages from the front of an apartment complex. If you have any information on the identity of the people, call (937) 296-2555 or message police […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

WDTN

