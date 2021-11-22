Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Alex Jones And Roger Stone

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO