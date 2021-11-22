ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Alex Jones And Roger Stone

By Joe Walsh
 4 days ago
A House panel investigating the Capitol riot issued subpoenas to conspiratorial radio host Alex Jones and ex-Trump advisor Roger Stone on Monday, as lawmakers look at the raucous pro-Trump rallies that took place immediately before the attack on the Capitol building. Key Facts. The January 6 committee demanded documents...

Steve Bannon wants contempt case documents to be publicly released

Donald Trump’s former White House adviser Steve Bannon wants documents from his contempt-of-Congress case to be made public, as his lawyers filed a motion to oppose a protective order that prohibits both sides of the case from publicly releasing such evidence.Mr Bannon surrendered himself to the FBI three days after a District of Columbia grand jury indicted him on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena commanding him to give evidence before a select House of Representatives committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty.Assistant US Attorney...
Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
DOJ sends message to Bannon, others

Steve Bannon's histrionic refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena has finally been stopped short by the U.S. Justice Department, which sought and received a federal grand jury indictment of Bannon on two counts earlier this week. Bannon was taken into custody like any regular citizen. He was later released,...
Trump’s allies think they can defy the Capitol attack panel. History suggests otherwise

Donald Trump’s extraordinary claim of executive privilege as a former president to prevent any of his aides and agents from testifying before the House select committee to investigate the 6 January attack on the US Capitol rests on the premise that the privilege resides with a president even after he leaves office. Trump is asserting that the position of former president is a recognized constitutional office with permanent rights and privileges. President Joe Biden, the incumbent president who rightfully holds executive privilege, has waived that privilege from covering the relevant documents and potential witnesses Trump wishes to keep secret and silent.
Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Ilhan Omar brands Lauren Boebert’s ‘made-up’ story about their elevator ride ‘anti-Muslim bigotry’

Ilhan Omar has hit back at Lauren Boebert’s “anti-Muslim bigotry” over an allegedly made up story the Republican told a crowd on Thanksgiving, about an interaction with Ms Omar at the Capitol building.“Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny and shouldn’t be normalised. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation,” wrote Ms Omar on Twitter on Thursday evening.In a “Thanksgiving” video, pro-gun Republican Ms Boebert took to the stage, where she told a story to a crowd about meeting Ms Omar at the Capitol.“So the other night on the House floor was not my first jihad...
Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
Rep. Swalwell: After Trump we are trying to make America a democracy again

The Jan. 6 select committee has issued new subpoenas targeting the right-wing militias at the forefront of the Capitol insurrection. Rep. Eric Swalwell tells Joy Reid, ‘Here we saw Donald Trump promise to make America great again and after four years of corruption, racism, and insurrection, we find ourselves trying to make America a democracy again.’Nov. 24, 2021.
