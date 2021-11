The front-month futures contract for natural gas trading at the Henry Hub in southern Louisiana (called the NYMEX) has taken a pretty serious dip in recent days, falling by $0.28 yesterday to just $4.79. However, the physically traded spot price that natgas is fetching at trading hubs near Boston and New York City was through the roof yesterday. And although the spot price in places like northeastern PA (Tennessee Gas Zone 4 Marcellus) and the Tri-State corners area (Eastern Gas South) are down a bit from a month ago, those prices are relatively high too. What’s going on with the price of natgas?

