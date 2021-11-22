ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Bill proposes daylight saving time becomes new, permanent time for Illinois

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyOeG_0d4ISaUL00

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – It’s something we know comes every year. When time “Springs forward” and then months later it “Falls back”.

Daylight Saving time started years ago as a way to help save energy, but now, many state and local governments want it to end.

“I have heard from so many different people. Students at schools I visited, parents, and elderly. Just all different ages groups and working groups of people that they just hate having to go through the time change,” Sue Scherer, State Representative, said.

She introduced a bill that would make daylight saving time the year round standard. She said the change, twice a year, is bad for people’s health and the economy.

Research from the Journal of Current Biology shows car accidents go up almost 10%. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine said people are more prone to heart attacks because sleep patterns are off, and there are higher rates of depression.

Scherer said research also shows it costs the U.S. more than 430 million dollars to change the time twice a year.

“In the olden days, we didn’t have the capabilities to do all this research and figure out how harmful and detrimental it was. We know better now,” she said.

Gibson City superintendent, Jeremy Darnell, said the past few years they have had bigger things to worry about at school, but he still said if he had his choice, he would end daylight saving time.

“Kids and transition are hard. It’s just like when we transition from summer to the start of the school year. It takes kids a while to readjust that they go to bed a little earlier, and have to get up earlier. So, if we don’t have those changes twice mid-stream in the middle of the school year, it would definitely be a benefit,” he said.

Right now, the bill is in a waiting period until the state goes into session in January. Sherer will request to move it to a specific committee, then it will be the regular process for a bill.

But federal law doesn’t allow full time daylight saving time. So, Congress would have to act before states could make the change.

There is a similar bill in Congress right now. It’s called the Sunshine Protection Act. It would make daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time for the United States.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 46

Bd Gliwa
4d ago

As if this is the biggest problem in Illinois. Unbelievable. How about addressing the ridiculous taxes and out of control crime. Useless career politicians need to go.

Reply(4)
55
Jim Raver
4d ago

it's gonna to be dark on one side of the clock or another personally I prefer that kid's get on the bus in daylight. rather than in the dark.

Reply
21
rierie
4d ago

They pass a law that tales our freedom away in 2 weeks and this law has been on the table for years. Just wasting tax payers money debating. When we spring forward leave it there!!

Reply
13
Related
WCIA

Illinois Republicans propose new stimulus checks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Republicans in the Illinois House of Representatives announced a plan on Wednesday for a new round of stimulus checks to Illinois residents. The proposal is an attempt to curb impeding inflation rates by helping with the cost of living. As a result, the checks would be of an amount lower than […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Americans moving less than ever before

Fewer Americans are moving to new homes than at any time since the government began keeping track, as demographic trends collide with a hot housing market in which prices are rising over lack of supply.
REAL ESTATE
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy