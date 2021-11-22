ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, OH

‘Blessing Boxes’ helping fill need in Northmont community

By Kelley King
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sf0E9_0d4ISV1a00

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Ahead of Thanksgiving, an organization in the Northmont-area is celebrating the true meaning of the season by giving thanks for what they have and sharing it with others.

The Kiwanis Club of Northmont is in its first year, and it’s already helping fill a need by installing “Blessing Boxes” throughout the community.

“They can be used for library books, personal care items, food,” says Kelly Faas, chairperson of Mid-Year Education Day for the Kiwanis Club of Northmont. “This is something that speaks to the heart of Kiwanis.”

The “Blessing Boxes” are a way to give back to the community so people can take what they need and leave what they can. The manpower and materials to install and build the boxes were all donated.

“Gene Taylor Builders of Beavercreek donated the materials for these boxes. And Jim Lemanek actually assembled the boxes. Empower Youth, an organization in Englewood has painted the boxes for us,” says Faas.

One of the “Blessing Boxes” was installed outside of Miami Valley Hospital North at 9000 N. Main St. on Friday.

‘That raises the stress level of dogs’: How to prevent the Montgomery County ARC from reaching capacity

“We’ll be collecting items from our staff and from people in the community and we’ll make sure the box is kept stocked,” says Mary Garman, chief operating officer of Miami Valley Hospital North. “We see this ‘Blessing Box’ as a way to help those less fortunate.”

Eight are being installed throughout the Northmont community.

“Items can come in and out. People can donate. People can take as they need,” says Faas.

Another box is located outside of Happy Corner Church at 7037 N. Union Rd., Clayton.

“I think these have been difficult times we’ve been through. When you look at where people are emotionally, mentally, physically, they have lots of needs,” says Garman.

These small, physical blessings are helping ease some of the burden for those in need in another difficult year.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

“It’s a time to be thankful and certainly this is just our way of giving back to the community,” says Garman.

“Blessing Boxes” are also located at Heritage Baptist Church at 113 N. Main St., Englewood and Incenta Credit Union at 175 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood. The others will be installed soon.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items in the boxes, or you can contact the Kiwanis Club at kiwaniskelly@gmail.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Order now: Greek Festival brings goodies to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ordering is open for the Dayton Greek Festival Holiday Market, where you can order Greek pastries, gifts and groceries. This event, held by the Dayton Greek Orthodox Church, invites guests to pre-order and pre-pay for all sorts of Greek goodies including baklava, gyro kits, Greek spreads and cheeses as well as […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Downtown Dayton illuminated for holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of people packed Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton Friday night for holiday festivities and to watch the holiday lights turn on in-person this year. Downtown Dayton is now illuminated with Christmas lights after the return of the Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination. “We just came out while the weather’s […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kettering studio hosts local businesses for Saturday sale

 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – One studio is celebrating Small Business Saturday by hosting local businesses along with their own sales and discounts. The sewing studio Needle, Ink, and Thread said it will be welcoming several businesses into the studio to sell their handmade items. The studio will also be holding discounts and sales for its […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

New Carlisle church providing meals, fellowship on Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Living Grace Community Church is providing warm meals and community fellowship to those who may not have a place to celebrate on Thanksgiving. The church in New Carlisle is holding a Thanksgiving Day service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., after which, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served. Pastor of […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Clayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Beavercreek, OH
WDTN

Supporting minority owned stores this Small Business Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s the second Small Business Saturday of the pandemic, and many small businesses need local shoppers now more than ever, including minority-owned local stores. Dayton Entrepreneur and Small Business Advocate Tae Winston says that the pandemic has hit minority businesses the hardest. Winston says giving back to the community is a […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Weather#Gene Taylor#Charity#Happy Corner Church
WDTN

Dazzle and shine: Christmas light displays in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – There may not be snow on the ground yet, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t find your own winter wonderland. Here is a list of places with holiday light displays to explore in the Miami Valley, so bundle up and enjoy the sights! A Carillon Christmas1000 Carillon Blvd, DaytonThe […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Black Friday: Shop local Dayton at the Blackout Shopping Rally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Shop local this holiday season and have some fun at the Blackout Shopping Rally in Dayton on Black Friday. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., merchandise vendors and food trucks will gather at the Unity Banquet Center at 735 Cincinnati Street and 505 Bolander Avenue in Dayton, the Facebook event page […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local malls see steady crowds on Black Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Shoppers hit the malls, searching for the perfect gifts. Black Friday marked the official start of the holiday shopping season. The crowds were steady at both the Dayton Mall and the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Shoppers flocked to stores, hoping to score some of the Black Friday deals and check off […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WDTN

Winter fun: Dayton’s MetroPark Ice Rink returns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The RiverScape MetroPark Ice Rink is open at last. Beginning at 11 am on Friday, November 26, guests can enjoy the first skate of the season, the RiverScape MetroPark announced on its Facebook page. This rink features winter fun, cozy hot chocolate in the Kettering Health Comfort Tent, and views of […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Find your furry friend at SICSA’s Black Friday event

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Don’t forget about the pets this Black Friday. SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is hosting its annual Furry Black Friday adoption event as well as new Black Friday discounts in their Humane Education Center. According to a release by SICSA, the event usually focuses on the name-your-own-price adoption fees, […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

Wright State holds ‘Raidersgiving’ for 10th year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local university is giving its students something for which to be thankful. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 marked the 10th Annual Raidersgiving at Wright State University. Although Raidersgiving looked different than years past, the goal remained the same. “To give thanks for both our family, the family we inherit and the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy