‘Blessing Boxes’ helping fill need in Northmont community

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Ahead of Thanksgiving, an organization in the Northmont-area is celebrating the true meaning of the season by giving thanks for what they have and sharing it with others.

The Kiwanis Club of Northmont is in its first year, and it’s already helping fill a need by installing “Blessing Boxes” throughout the community.

“They can be used for library books, personal care items, food,” says Kelly Faas, chairperson of Mid-Year Education Day for the Kiwanis Club of Northmont. “This is something that speaks to the heart of Kiwanis.”

The “Blessing Boxes” are a way to give back to the community so people can take what they need and leave what they can. The manpower and materials to install and build the boxes were all donated.

“Gene Taylor Builders of Beavercreek donated the materials for these boxes. And Jim Lemanek actually assembled the boxes. Empower Youth, an organization in Englewood has painted the boxes for us,” says Faas.

One of the “Blessing Boxes” was installed outside of Miami Valley Hospital North at 9000 N. Main St. on Friday.

“We’ll be collecting items from our staff and from people in the community and we’ll make sure the box is kept stocked,” says Mary Garman, chief operating officer of Miami Valley Hospital North. “We see this ‘Blessing Box’ as a way to help those less fortunate.”

Eight are being installed throughout the Northmont community.

“Items can come in and out. People can donate. People can take as they need,” says Faas.

Another box is located outside of Happy Corner Church at 7037 N. Union Rd., Clayton.

“I think these have been difficult times we’ve been through. When you look at where people are emotionally, mentally, physically, they have lots of needs,” says Garman.

These small, physical blessings are helping ease some of the burden for those in need in another difficult year.

“It’s a time to be thankful and certainly this is just our way of giving back to the community,” says Garman.

“Blessing Boxes” are also located at Heritage Baptist Church at 113 N. Main St., Englewood and Incenta Credit Union at 175 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood. The others will be installed soon.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items in the boxes, or you can contact the Kiwanis Club at kiwaniskelly@gmail.com .

