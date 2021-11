As the MLS Playoffs chug along, the LA Galaxy are now a few weeks into their off-season. After the recent announcement of next year's home opener, we are quickly moving on to next season. Before we do that, however, we here at LAG Confidential want to give praise to those who performed above and beyond this season. While the end result wasn't what we all had hoped for, this team still provided a lot of memorable moments and incredible highlights.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO