ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!,’ and Our Top Five Feel-Good Movies

By Sean Fennessey
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re talking about a trio of new releases—Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Tick, Tick ... Boom!, and...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "tick, tick... BOOM!"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “tick, tick... Boom!” is the Broadway visit we didn’t get to make during the theater’s shut-down. It’s blessed with all the quirks a “let’s put on a show” film needs and it gives Jonathan Larson the big-screen biography he deserves.
MOVIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'tick, tick . . . BOOM!,' 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' and more

Based on a work by the late Jonathan Larson, the writer and composer of "Rent," "Tick, Tick . . . Boom!" debuted in 1991 as a stripped-down "rock monologue" starring Larson (after a 1990 workshop performance under the name "Boho Days"). The play was later retooled into a more expansive musical theater piece after Larson's 1996 death, and has now been further refined by writer Steven Levenson ("Dear Evan Hansen") into its current film form, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, making his feature debut. (Miranda also starred in a 2016 revival of the play.) On screen, Andrew Garfield plays a character called Jonathan Larson, who is struggling to finish a musical based on "1984" called "Superbia" - which Larson actually wrote but was never produced. It's all less complicated than it sounds. At its heart, the film is an origin story about "Superbia," but also a tale about the creative cauldron of Bohemian Soho that led Larson to write "Boom!" and, eventually, "Rent." Garfield delivers a winning performance, in a movie that jumps between a staged performance of "Boom!," featuring Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry as supplemental singers, and flashbacks to the events depicted in that show. Robin de Jesus plays Jonathan's former roommate, and Alexandra Shipp is Jonathan's girlfriend. Ultimately, it's a meditation on the pressures and rewards of the creative process, one that is both toe-tapping and poignant. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also available in theaters. Contains some strong language, some suggestive material and drug references. 115 minutes.
MOVIES
pinalcentral.com

tick, tick...BOOM! | Official Trailer | Netflix

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mills
nbcpalmsprings.com

Manny the Movie Guy Takes You Inside the World of “tick…tick…BOOM!”

Lin-Manuel Miranda creates his ode to struggling artists in the new Netflix film. “tick..tick..BOOM!” Based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical of the same name,. the film explores the failures that eventually led to the creation of “Rent.”. I spent some time with the supporting cast of the film including Alexandra...
MOVIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: tick, tick … BOOM!

I’m often left cold by a story about a story. While many great films have been made about the travails of artists, the narrow subset of movies that are specifically about the making of a different great work often feel like supplementary material. Think of last year’s “Mank,” a movie I’m sure you’ve already forgotten; to me, a movie about “Citizen Kane” can never be as interesting as … well, “Citizen Kane.”
MOVIES
/Film

Tick, Tick... BOOM! Star Robin De Jesús Knows What Makes A Good Movie Musical [Interview]

Robin de Jesús began his theatrical career in one of Broadway's longest running and most beloved shows: Jonathan Larson's "Rent." Just three years later, he was back on Broadway in Lin Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights." So you can imagine the joyous serendipity he would feel about a decade later, when Miranda decided to adapt the work of Jonathan Larson into a musical biopic. Who better to join the project than de Jesús, in what would become a wondrous full circle moment?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Ghostbusters#Afterlife
worldofreel.com

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ is Probably Not Happening

Did you know that Lin Manuel-Miranda’s “Tick, Tick .. Boom!” is now available to stream on Netflix? If you didn’t then you’re not alone. It’s nowhere to be found on the Netflix homepage, not anywhere near their top 10 most viewed or trending. Is this a dump from Netflix?. The...
TV & VIDEOS
nbcpalmsprings.com

Andrew Garfield Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “tick…tick…BOOM!”

I love Andrew Garfield! Not only is he a fantastic actor, he’s also sweet and gives great interview answers. And he embodies Jonathan Larson, passion and all, in “tick..tick..BOOM!” I spent some time with the actor to talk about his interest in starring in the film, singing on screen for the first time, working with Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the passion of Jonathan Larson.
MOVIES
wcbe.org

It's Movie Time Nov 26, '21 Spencer & tick,tick...Boom!

John and Mary mash up two current Oscar-worthy films. It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors. John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of NPR’s WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact...
COLUMBUS, OH
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Featuring The Cast Of Tick, Tick…Boom!

Producer/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda has been on fire as his movie adaptations of In The Heights and Hamilton have been a surefire hit with the critics; however, Tick, Tick…Boom! is the first time that the veteran will step into the director’s chair and its features a talented cast headlined by The Amazing Spiderman himself, Andrew Garfield. This list comprises of the excellent films that feature the cast of Tick, Tick…Boom! Let’s immediately get started with the first film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with stars of 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

It's an autobiographical musical by Playwright Jonathan Larson, an aspiring composer, worried he made the wrong career choice. Gino recently sat down with the stars of the new movie Tick, Tick... Boom!.
MOVIES
wcbe.org

Back Talk (an It's Movie Time podcast) Spencer & tick,tick...Boom

John and Mary mash up two current films with Oscar potential. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Film Reviewed on Podcast: Spencer & tick,tick...Boom. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ringer

‘House of Gucci’ and Top 5 Ridley Scott Movies

It’s time for the house of Gucci! Ridley Scott’s much-anticipated family crime drama set among the famed Italian fashion empire, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and many others, is here. Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to talk about how much fun they had with the film, the performances, the style, and the Gucci of it all (1:00). Then they share their top 5 favorite Scott-directed films (35:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Chris Frierson, the filmmaker behind the Music Box entry DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, to talk about his documentary on the beloved rapper (1:16:00).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Paste Magazine

The Morbid Crisis of an Art Career and tick, tick...BOOM!

“In eight days, my youth will be over. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut tick, tick… BOOM! is an adaptation of a one-man show written by Jonathan Larson, also known for writing the hit Broadway show Rent. After Larson’s early death at age 35 the night before previews of Rent began Off Broadway, tick, tick… BOOM! was rewritten into a play for three actors that premiered in 2001, where it met its larger audience. The film riffs off of the original show that Larson performed in the early ‘90s, weaving theatrical monologue/piano performances with more cinematic scenes.
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘Licorice Pizza’ and the Paul Thomas Anderson Rankings

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ninth feature film opens today in select theaters. Sean and Amanda have a spoiler-free conversation about the coming-of-age story set in the San Fernando Valley (1:00). Then, Amanda allows Sean some room to work through his feelings and rank his favorite director’s movies from top to bottom (33:00).
MOVIES
Standard-Speaker

MODERN LENS: 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' captures Broadway

“Tick, Tick... Boom!” was just released on Netflix to some nice critical acclaim and a heap of praise from the Broadway community. I think this is a film that can reach a wider audience, though. Its status as a musical gives it some baseline likability, and the drama surrounding the music is focused and relevant.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy