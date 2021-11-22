ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Back Talk (an It's Movie Time podcast) Spencer & tick,tick...Boom

 5 days ago

John and Mary mash up two current films with Oscar potential. Back Talk (produced by It's Movie Time) Film Reviewed on Podcast: Spencer & tick,tick...Boom.

www.wcbe.org

SFGate

Brian Grazer Talks Imagine's Big Weekend After 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!,' 'Julia,' 'Paper & Glue' Hit Theaters

Imagine Entertainment marked a trio of significant releases this weekend, helping to spell out Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s refreshed vision for their content shop after amassing development projects and biding their time through the pandemic. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut “Tick, Tick … Boom!” saw a limited theatrical release...
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: tick, tick … BOOM!

I’m often left cold by a story about a story. While many great films have been made about the travails of artists, the narrow subset of movies that are specifically about the making of a different great work often feel like supplementary material. Think of last year’s “Mank,” a movie I’m sure you’ve already forgotten; to me, a movie about “Citizen Kane” can never be as interesting as … well, “Citizen Kane.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with stars of 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' on Netflix

On the cusp of his 30th birthday – a young theater composer tries to navigate love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in the Big Apple. Gino recently sat down with the stars of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" on Netflix.
pinalcentral.com

tick, tick...BOOM! | Official Trailer | Netflix

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?
Laredo Morning Times

New movies to stream this week: 'tick, tick . . . BOOM!,' 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' and more

Based on a work by the late Jonathan Larson, the writer and composer of "Rent," "Tick, Tick . . . Boom!" debuted in 1991 as a stripped-down "rock monologue" starring Larson (after a 1990 workshop performance under the name "Boho Days"). The play was later retooled into a more expansive musical theater piece after Larson's 1996 death, and has now been further refined by writer Steven Levenson ("Dear Evan Hansen") into its current film form, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, making his feature debut. (Miranda also starred in a 2016 revival of the play.) On screen, Andrew Garfield plays a character called Jonathan Larson, who is struggling to finish a musical based on "1984" called "Superbia" - which Larson actually wrote but was never produced. It's all less complicated than it sounds. At its heart, the film is an origin story about "Superbia," but also a tale about the creative cauldron of Bohemian Soho that led Larson to write "Boom!" and, eventually, "Rent." Garfield delivers a winning performance, in a movie that jumps between a staged performance of "Boom!," featuring Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry as supplemental singers, and flashbacks to the events depicted in that show. Robin de Jesus plays Jonathan's former roommate, and Alexandra Shipp is Jonathan's girlfriend. Ultimately, it's a meditation on the pressures and rewards of the creative process, one that is both toe-tapping and poignant. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also available in theaters. Contains some strong language, some suggestive material and drug references. 115 minutes.
worldofreel.com

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ is Probably Not Happening

Did you know that Lin Manuel-Miranda’s “Tick, Tick .. Boom!” is now available to stream on Netflix? If you didn’t then you’re not alone. It’s nowhere to be found on the Netflix homepage, not anywhere near their top 10 most viewed or trending. Is this a dump from Netflix?. The...
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: 'Movies in a Minute' on "tick, tick... BOOM!"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “tick, tick... Boom!” is the Broadway visit we didn’t get to make during the theater’s shut-down. It’s blessed with all the quirks a “let’s put on a show” film needs and it gives Jonathan Larson the big-screen biography he deserves.
wcbe.org

It's Movie Time Nov 26, '21 Spencer & tick,tick...Boom!

John and Mary mash up two current Oscar-worthy films. It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors. John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of NPR’s WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact...
COLUMBUS, OH
Standard-Speaker

MODERN LENS: 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' captures Broadway

“Tick, Tick... Boom!” was just released on Netflix to some nice critical acclaim and a heap of praise from the Broadway community. I think this is a film that can reach a wider audience, though. Its status as a musical gives it some baseline likability, and the drama surrounding the music is focused and relevant.
wcbe.org

Cinema Classics Nov 25, '21Belfast and Titane

John and Johnny mash up Belfast and Titane. Watch us compare the two--what a dance, but we're good!. Award-winning Cinema Classics discusses great movies then and now. From films, genres, directors, and actors to everything else in between, the hosts don't always agree, but they are always fun and informative.
COLUMBUS, OH
arcamax.com

Andrew Garfield dreaded Tick, Tick... Boom!

Andrew Garfield was frightened to watch 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'. The 38-year-old star features in the new musical and admits that he was dreading the Hollywood premiere of the movie as is the most "personal" project he has ever worked on. Andrew told the Metro newspaper: "I had a lump in...
/Film

Tick, Tick... BOOM! Star Robin De Jesús Knows What Makes A Good Movie Musical [Interview]

Robin de Jesús began his theatrical career in one of Broadway's longest running and most beloved shows: Jonathan Larson's "Rent." Just three years later, he was back on Broadway in Lin Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights." So you can imagine the joyous serendipity he would feel about a decade later, when Miranda decided to adapt the work of Jonathan Larson into a musical biopic. Who better to join the project than de Jesús, in what would become a wondrous full circle moment?
