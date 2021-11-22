ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson Police arrest 17 year old suspect in Sunday homicide

By Sean Newgent
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Detectives with the Tucson Police Department have arrested a suspect in a November 21 shooting that left one man dead.

That shooting took place just before 6 a.m. at an apartment complex on South Mission Road. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found an adult male victim with signs of gunshot trauma. The man, identified as 48-year-old Frankie Perez Sanchez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that Sanchez was at the complex to visit a friend. A physical altercation then took place with a male known to Sanchez while he was outside. During that fight, a second man became involved and several gunshots were heard.

Detectives identified and arrested 17-year-old Andrew Gonzalez. He has been booked into Pima County Jail on a 2nd degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 89th homicide in Tucson this year. That's compared to 58 in 2020.

