ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lee chairs right to work amendment while tiptoeing on Ford question

By Sam Stockard
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7DcZ_0d4IRSLC00

Gov. Bill Lee will chair a Yes on 1 campaign to put the state’s right to work law in the Tennessee Constitution, but when it comes to Ford Motor Co., the governor won’t say whether he’ll actively campaign against unionization at the West Tennessee plant scheduled to open in 2025.

Lee joined business groups and Republican state leaders Monday at Vireo Systems in Madison to start the governor’s push to pass the constitutional amendment when the 2022 election is held. The law, which says workers can’t be discriminated against regardless of union status, must receive a majority vote of those who participate in the gubernatorial election to become part of the state Constitution.

The law has been in place for some 75 years, but supporters say it should become part of the Constitution to sidestep a national effort to repeal right to work laws and to prevent the Legislature from ending it, even though it remained in place through Democratic and Republican control of the General Assembly and governor’s office.

Lee reiterated claims Monday that memorializing the right to work law in the Constitution will help Tennessee maintain a strong business environment and economy.

Tennessee’s Right to Work law has been in place for 75 yers, but Gov. Bill Lee says putting the law in the Tennessee Constitution will help the state maintain a strong business environment.

State Rep. Chris Todd, a Madison County Republican who sponsored the measure in the House, said the move gives “extra assurance” the law will be protected. State Sen. Brian Kelsey, a Germantown Republican who initiated the push for the constitutional amendment, faces a five-count federal indictment for allegedly funneling money from his state account to this failed 2016 congressional bid. He didn’t attend Monday’s press conference.

Ford officials have said they will leave unionization up to the United Auto Workers and employees when the plant starts hiring an expected 5,800 workers at a $5.6 billion electric truck and battery facility at the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County.

Former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and former U.S. Sen. Bob Corker actively campaigned against unionization at other auto manufacturing facilities in Tennessee, including the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga. But Lee sidestepped questions Monday when asked if will work publicly against unionization of the Ford facility.

“My active role is going to be to ensure that in Tennessee the workers have the choice as to the environment that they work, so that’s what this is about, and that’s what should happen and will happen on that site, the workers will decide,” Lee said.

Right-to-Work-Poster

United Auto Workers of Nashville President C.L. Smith has said the UAW will have a presence at the Ford facility in West Tennessee. And AFL-CIO President Billy Dycus predicted Monday the Ford plant will be a union shop.

Dycus contends inserting the right to work law into the Constitution is a waste of time and money, especially since it affects only 6.4% of the state’s workforce.

“It doesn’t have any logic to it other than you are anti-union,” Dycus said.

Dycus points out the right to work law applies only to people whose employer has a collective bargaining agreement with a labor union. He argues the law allows companies to keep wages and benefits low, which gives the business community bragging rights.

“(Lee) knows the truth about what’s coming with Ford and UAW and Memphis and that megasite. He knows, but he can’t afford to let his political base think that he’s for unions,” Dycus said.

Lee told reporters Monday his administration persuaded Ford to come here by showing the company Tennessee has the right tax structure, business environment and workforce strategy. The governor consistently points to low taxes, low business regulation and increased vocational and technical training as keys to attracting business.

(Lee) knows the truth about what's coming with Ford and UAW and Memphis and that megasite. He knows, but he can't afford to let his political base thin that he's for unions.

– Billy Dycus, president, AFL-CIO Tennessee

“They certainly know that we are a right to work state and that we have a commitment that workers have the right to choose the work environment that they’re in. Ford understands that. I certainly didn’t specifically talk about that with Ford,” Lee said.

During a late October special session on COVID-19 legislation, Ford Motor Co. balked at provisions that would stop it from requiring employees to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Legislators changed their bill drastically in the waning hours of the special session but still didn’t allay all the concerns of business groups upset that the General Assembly created a private right of action that could let employees sue if companies asked them to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

In fact, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said that night the Senate needed to pass the bill so it could be worked out in a conference committee. Most of that panel’s work was done in secret.

An Associated Press story showed legal counsel for the governor warned him and the Legislature that the bill’s provisions on masks in public schools would violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. Lawmakers passed the measure and Lee signed it anyway.

Questioned about that situation Monday, Lee noted that when he signed the legislation into law he said there were matters that needed to be resolved. The governor reiterated Monday his administration plans to correct those problems when the 2022 legislative session starts.

“On balance, I agree with the provisions in that bill,” Lee said.

A federal judge placed an injunction on the law after parents of disabled students filed suit to stop it from taking effect.

Also Tuesday, the governor signed an executive order designed to increase the number of trucks allowed on Tennessee roads and the weight of those vehicles to improve the supply chain, which has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lee said he and 14 other governors are calling on President Joe Biden to dial back federal transportation rules.

The post Lee chairs right to work amendment while tiptoeing on Ford question appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Governor won’t renew state of emergency

Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday he will not extend Tennessee’s state of emergency when it expires at midnight, lifting measures put in place 20 months ago to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The move comes even though the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,749 new cases in the last day, 694 total hospitalizations and seven […] The post Governor won’t renew state of emergency appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

Governor to sign COVID-19 bill but seek tweaks in 2022

Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday he will sign the COVID-19 legislation passed by the General Assembly in its special session but plans to push for changes in 2022. After a Veterans Day ceremony on the Tennessee Tower Plaza, the governor told reporters he was to meet with Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron […] The post Governor to sign COVID-19 bill but seek tweaks in 2022 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

Battle lines drawn over governor’s education funding review

Gov. Bill Lee and supporters call his statewide review of Tennessee’s K-12 funding formula an effort to target money to fit each student’s needs. Critics, in contrast, say it is an effort to fast track and funnel state dollars to private schools if the Tennessee Supreme Court approves the governor’s education savings account program. At […] The post Battle lines drawn over governor’s education funding review appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Kelsey
Person
Bob Corker
newstalk987.com

Governor Lee Serves as Chairman of Yes-on-1 Committee to Add Right to Work to State Constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Lee will serve as the chairman of a campaign to put Tennessee’s law prohibiting a company and a union from requiring workers to pay union dues or fees into the state Constitution. The Republican announced Monday that he will take the position with the Yes on 1 Committee for the so-called right-to-work amendment on the ballot in November 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Business groups upset with special session outcome

Ford Motor Co. might have been satisfied with last-minute changes inserted in COVID-19 legislation last week, but two major business groups are upset with the haste of the special session and legislation that could put companies at risk of being sued. The National Federation of Independent Business and Tennessee Business Roundtable both made harsh critiques […] The post Business groups upset with special session outcome appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Right To Work#Labor Union#Ford Motor Co#Republican#Vireo Systems#Legislature#Democratic#The General Assembly#State#House#The United Auto Workers
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Tennessee GOP passes away at 55

The Tennessee Republican Party, nicknamed the “party of Lincoln,” passed away last Thursday as it was being carted between state House and Senate committee hearing rooms. A full historical autopsy won’t be carried out for 50 years. But observers cited as apparent causes of death: lack of historical knowledge, medical and scientific disinformation akin to […] The post Commentary: Tennessee GOP passes away at 55 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Legislature passes late night COVID omnibus bill

The Legislature backpedaled on COVID-19 bills just enough early Saturday to pass a comprehensive measure and still placate companies such as Ford, which is to receive a $900 million incentive package to build an electric truck and battery plant in West Tennessee. After going through a conference committee to iron out differences, the Legislature approved […] The post Legislature passes late night COVID omnibus bill appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

Fines for school board members, limits on the governor: Thursday’s special session bills

A slew of far-reaching measures designed to curb local dissent over state COVID policies, and to check the governor’s emergency powers, sailed easily through Republican-dominated committee hearings during Thursday’s specially called legislative session.  They include harsh new penalties for locally elected school board members who defy executive orders and a mechanism for the Attorney General […] The post Fines for school board members, limits on the governor: Thursday’s special session bills appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EDUCATION
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s Column: Tennessee’s GOP representatives blew infrastructure vote

There’s no secret that Tennessee’s infrastructure is in woeful condition.   The most notable recent example came in May, when a routine inspection of the Hernando de Soto Bridge in Memphis prompted frantic calls to 911: Inspectors found a crack in the bridge so large the waters of the Mississippi River below were visible through it.  […] The post Editor’s Column: Tennessee’s GOP representatives blew infrastructure vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Constitution
Tennessee Lookout

Lawmakers delve into no-bid contracts with eye on McKinsey deal

State lawmakers are taking a tougher stance on sole-source contracts, asking hard questions of state agencies and homing in on deals the state signed with McKinsey & Co. State Sen. Todd Gardenhire sent Gov. Bill Lee’s deputy and chief counsel, Lang Wiseman, a letter seeking a copy of the contract the state inked with McKinsey […] The post Lawmakers delve into no-bid contracts with eye on McKinsey deal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLITICS
Tennessee Lookout

Republicans ram spate of bills through COVID-19 special session

Giving only a few minutes to digest massive bills, Republicans pushed legislation through committees Thursday, thumbing their nose at the business community and, in one instance, seeking to nullify President Joe Biden’s executive order on vaccinations. “This is a history-making resolution,” Rep. John Ragan told one committee as he introduced a nullification bill sponsored by […] The post Republicans ram spate of bills through COVID-19 special session appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Secretary of State backs future election audits

Secretary of State Tre Hargett confirmed this week he is supporting a move to audit Tennessee’s elections, but maybe not for the 2020 count, which has been much-maligned by Republicans nationally. In an abbreviated interview Wednesday with the Tennessee Lookout, Hargett said an audit bill will be forthcoming in the 2022 legislative session. Hargett referred […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Secretary of State backs future election audits appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLITICS
Tennessee Lookout

Statewide Power Poll: Majority strongly oppose recent special session COVID bills

The Tennessee General Assembly’s recent special session on COVID-19, which dramatically lowered the state’s COVID-19 response on everything from masks to vaccines, was met with big blowback in a statewide Power Poll. More than two-thirds of the voting Power Poll members in Knoxville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Nashville, as well as the state’s rural and suburban […] The post Statewide Power Poll: Majority strongly oppose recent special session COVID bills appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee must pay legal fees for abortion providers

The state of Tennessee has agreed to pay attorneys for abortion providers $249,000 to cover legal fees stemming from their challenge to an executive order by Gov. Bill Lee during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic that temporarily banned most abortions. The settlement — an agreed-upon sum between the office of Attorney General Herbert […] The post Tennessee must pay legal fees for abortion providers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Metro balks at new state law forbidding mask mandates

Metro Nashville Public Schools is bucking a state law the governor signed into action Friday preventing school districts from requiring students to wear masks to ward off the COVID-19 pandemic. The move comes after U.S. District Court Judge Waverly Crenshaw in Middle Tennessee issued an order Sunday allowing the status quo for mask rules to […] The post Metro balks at new state law forbidding mask mandates appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EDUCATION
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

2K+
Followers
438
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy