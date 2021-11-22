ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Briefs: Rhodes Scholars; MARTA bus meetings; Oakland Bell Tower renovation

By Collin Kelley
 4 days ago
Sarah A Skinner and Ahmed Aljohani are 2022 Rhodes Scholars.

Two Atlanta students have been selected as Rhodes Scholars for 2022. Sarah A. Skinner , a senior political science major at the United States Naval Academy, and Ahmed Aljohani , a senior biology major at Emory University, have earned the prestigious academic award. The scholarship provides all expenses for up to three years of study at the University of Oxford in England.

MARTA will hold two virtual public meetings in December to solicit feedback on the redesign of its bus network. MARTA riders will be asked if they prefer to have buses arrive more frequently on fewer routes or less frequently on more routes. Hypothetical concepts will be presented to generate dialogue and debate about how MARTA can best serve its riders and the region. Meetings will be held virtually via Zoom on Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 12:3o p.m. and Dec. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Historic Oakland Foundation and the City of Atlanta will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. for the rehabilitation of Oakland Cemetery’s iconic Bell Tower building . Built in 1899 as the sexton’s office for the cemetery’s sexton, the building continues in that capacity as well as housing the Foundation’s offices, archives, gift shop, and public restrooms. The rehabilitation of the building by Smith-Dalia Architects will turn the Bell Tower into a flexible event, exhibit, classroom, and meeting space that will be more accessible to the public.

IN THIS ARTICLE
