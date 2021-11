My mom always dreamed of a white Christmas. That would mean she was "home" in Chicago, with our extended family, with our roots. The reality is sometimes we did, indeed, celebrate in the Midwest, often with snow, but sometimes just in the bitter cold. Mom always seemed to like it a little better when there was snow. (Except for the year when we rode sleds down a hill at a park, as she did as a child, and she broke her coccyx!)

