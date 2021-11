Germany has agreed a series of tougher Covid-19 measures which means that only those who have been vaccinated, test negative or have recovered from the virus can use public transport or go in to work from next week.Although not as severe as the lockdown rules imposed this week by neighbours Austria and the Czech Republic, the latest restrictions come after alarming warnings that Germany is facing a “horrible Christmas” as infection rates surge.Germany’s parliament passed the new measures on Thursday. There is growing exasperation from officials that one-third of the adult population remains unvaccinated.Chancellor Angela Merkel will take part in...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO