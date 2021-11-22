ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

6 News at 6:00 p.m. Whitmer concerned by COVID increase

WLNS
 4 days ago

www.wlns.com

fox2detroit.com

Whitmer urges adults to get COVID-19 booster 6 months out

LANSING, Mich. - LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday urged all adults to schedule a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine if they are at least six months from when they were fully vaccinated, as Michigan confronted surging infections and hospitalizations. The governor said residents should do...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Street-based outreach works to help the homeless community

WLNS

11-22 What's Trending on the Web (6 a.m.)

WLNS

Salvation Army hosts 2 sit-down Thanksgiving meals this week

magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. Tuesday COVID-19 local report: New Webster Parish death

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,409. Month ago: 3,372. Year ago: 1,000. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-4. Month ago: 27. Year ago: 130. Total...
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
sanpedrotoday.com

I Tried to Help a Homeless man; This is What Happened

While parking my car behind the hospital on 7th Street, I noticed an older man sitting on the curb with his belongings spilling onto the street. The man said hello and we began to talk; he had been living there for two weeks. I asked how he ended up here, and he started to cry. He told me about his wife dying in his arms. He was 72 years old and had low vision, maybe blind. His stories were clear but repetitive and, at times, completely inappropriate. He kept saying he wanted to get back to Los Angeles. I asked if he wanted shelter; he said yes. I told him I knew there were beds available in the shelters on Beacon Street.
KGET

Free Thanksgiving drives, meals and giveaways happening this weekend

We will add more events as they come up. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several organizations and community members are stepping up to help those in need this Thanksgiving season. Here’s a list of free meals, drives and giveaways happening in Kern County throughout the month. The list is organized by date. TUESDAY, NOV. 23 Catholic […]
CBS Boston

State Orders St. Vincent Hospital To Make Decision Regarding Inpatient Behavioral Health Beds Or Face Fines

WORCESTER (CBS) – The state is telling St. Vincent Hospital that it will face fines if it doesn’t make a decision regarding what the hospital initially called a temporary closure of inpatient behavioral health services. Acting Commissioner for the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Margret R. Cooke, said in a letter addressed to St. Vincent Hospital CEO Carolyn Jackson, “Although the Hospital has asserted that the closure of these beds is temporary due to the ongoing nursing strike, these beds have been closed for more than three months.” The striking nurses, who walked off the job more than 200...
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. Friday COVID-19 local report: New death in Nevada County

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,397+1. Month ago: 3,344. Year ago: 839. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10. Month ago: 38. Year ago: 73. Total...
magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. Sunday COVID-19 local report: Little change in cases during weekend

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,397. Month ago: 3,352. Year ago: 865. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-1. Month ago: 38. Year ago: 85. Total...
