ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, KY

Committee to oversee Battle of Sacramento site

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KL59E_0d4IP8wj00

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – McLean County officials are forming a committee focused on how to preserve and use the site of the Battle of Sacramento.

Judge Executive Curtis Dame says a five to seven person committee will be formed to see how they reenactment site can be used for other purposes and how it should be managed. He also said they want to find other uses and make more of a tourism draw.

This year’s reenactment was canceled because of the pandemic. Judge Dame says any future battle reenactments will depend on what the committee wants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky priest accused of pocketing church donations – Lawsuit filed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Roman Catholic priest is being accused of pocketing church donations in Kentucky. Current and former parish council members at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Louisville filed a civil lawsuit against the Rev. Anthony Ngo, according to various media outlets. The lawsuit accuses Ngo of converting church funds for his […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Thousands of dead Kentuckians removed from voter rolls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Secretary of State Michael Adams announces that, for the sixth month this year, more voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls than were added. Just in October, 6,968 new voters registered, while 7,146 were removed. Of those that were removed, 5,908 were deceased voters, 873 felony convicts, 314 who moved out […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Court to seek $1,000,000 in funding for local women’s shelter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In an official release, Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will seek $1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist the OASIS women’s shelter with property acquisition. GRADD Executive Director Joanna Shake said the grant application for CDBG-COVID funding falls under the public services category and will be […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mclean County, KY
Mclean County, KY
Sports
City
Sacramento, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Mclean County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana court says LGBTQ case can go to trial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school in Indianapolis for being in a same-sex marriage can proceed. An appeals court panel ruled unanimously Tuesday that a Marion County court erred in dismissing Joshua Payne-Elliott`s […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy