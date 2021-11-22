ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Mom of Three Gets Kids Vaccinated Ahead of Holiday Season

WHNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFewer than 10,000 kids ages 5-11 have gotten...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Healthy Kids: Reducing the risk of injuries this holiday season

The holiday season can be an awe-inspiring time for children, but it’s also a time of year when the risk for injuries increases. Providers at Eugene Pediatric Associates advise parents to be extra vigilant this time of year to help ensure an injury-free holiday season. “As you put out decorations,...
KIDS
CBS Chicago

Thanks To COVID-19 Vaccine, 2 Lake Zurich Girls Embrace Their Grandparents This Thanksgiving Holiday After A Long 2 Years

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) — It has been a long wait, but there is joy like none other for one local family this holiday season. Some loved ones thankful for a hug, touch, and feelings of togetherness. CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke to them about why the reunion was so special. There were uncontrollable screams of excitement as Piper McGrath, 11, and her sister Alexa, 8, embraced their grandmother, Cynthia Dorf – affectionately known as Nina. They did not want to let her out of their arms. “I was trying not to cry, I was so happy,” said Ms. Dorf. “I was...
LAKE ZURICH, IL
WOWT

Katie Comfort Dog helps kids get vaccinated with hugs at Three Rivers clinic

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For the youngest of those getting a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a little more support along the way thanks to Katie Comfort Dog. “It gives her a sense of relief and comfort almost, like something she enjoys to see, makes her feel more comfortable,” said Keena Plantenga. Her five-year-old daughter was getting her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Three Rivers Health Department.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
cbs19news

More kids getting vaccinated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Health District reports there are 2,457 kids fully vaccinated in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area. This represents around 24.9 percent of the newly eligible age group. Kids 12 and up get a full "adult" dose of the vaccines and attend mass vaccination sites to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Covid 19
CBS Austin

Capital M: Getting a jumpstart on Holiday shopping for kids

11/17/21 — Kids are making their holiday lists of must-have toys. Today, parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi joins us to help parents simplify shopping this time of year and save money. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at WeAreAustin Lifestyle Show.
KIDS
WREG

Officials work to vaccinate kids as holidays approach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The clock is ticking for parents who want their child to be fully vaccinated by Christmas. Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says doing it could be a monumental gift for family holiday gatherings while keeping everyone safe from COVID-19. As many families make plans for the upcoming holidays, COVID-19 cases are on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kmaland.com

Holiday Season Tough on Foster Kids Transitioning to Adulthood

(Des Moines) -- With the holidays near, foster families in Iowa are encouraged to maintain close connections with older teens no longer receiving foster care. A human service agency says the transition is hard enough for teens aging out of the system, and personal support can go a long way.
DES MOINES, IA
106.9 KROC

20 Items Every Minnesota Mom Needs When Their Kids Get Sick

Nothing like waking up at 2:12 am to the sound of someone throwing up in the bathroom. Welcome to my life. I should say, "Welcome to every mom's life" because it seems like moms are always the ones who have a child about ready to hurl on them at the side of the bed. Sorry if you are eating right now...you may want to put your food down for a sec.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Brighten This Young Family’s Christmas!!!

Most of us think of the Holiday Season as a time filled with family, love, fun and gifts. Unfortunately, the Holidays aren’t like that for everyone each year. We decided to partner with the Best Christmas Ever organization this year to brighten Christmas for a family that has suffered a hardship in the last year in our area. We had several nominations for families to received this gift and we had to sit down as a team and decide which family we would choose. It was certainly not easy but after much discussion we choose this family. In the last year, this young family was struck with life-changing circumstances. The husband was involved in a hunting accident. He spent nearly two months in the hospital and endured grueling surgeries on his neck and back. As he is learning his new normal, his wife is taking care of the family including his two young daughters ages 4 and 2.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
mocomotive.com

Moms in The Woodlands secure COVID vaccine for their kids

Having just gotten his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday afternoon at Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands, 5-year-old Chase Venketramen and his mother sat in the waiting area while animated Disney movies were being screened. Catherine Venketramen, 42, had beamed at how Chase did not so much as…
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thecoastlandtimes.com

Getting ahead of holiday meal costs, Part Two

As the holiday season approaches, canned foods are likely to be found on the menu. Canned items offer convenience over fresh or frozen since they can be stored in the pantry for extended periods of time (check the label) and in some instances the canned variety of some food items can be preferred.
RECIPES
Hartford Courant

Christmas shopping begins early as pandemic complications blur lines of holiday buying season

Shoppers accustomed to trouble, but eager for as normal a holiday season as possible, began early and are spending freely in the second Christmas season marred by COVID-19. The pandemic has eased in most of the United States with vaccinations of up to 200 million Americans. But the economy is now struggling with supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and inflation that are blurring the ...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy