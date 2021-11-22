ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earlham, IA

Company plans to grind wind turbine blades near Earlham

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cePV_0d4IOhEu00

A Bondurant company plans to use large wood chippers to grind old wind turbine blades into bits to recycle them, but its work site near Earlham has drawn scorn and pushback from anti-turbine residents in Madison County.

Renewablade has tested the grinding process on three blades at a site near U.S. Interstate Highway 80 about two miles northeast of Earlham, where another company uses the chippers to make mulch from trees.

“It was successful, absolutely,” said Brian Meng, manager of Renewablade.

He said the blades can be broken into pieces and fed into the chippers. The result: small chunks of fiberglass that can be used in concrete and other products.

Others have struggled to find a way to dispose of the blades, which are made of reinforced fiberglass, often exceed 100 feet in length and are difficult to crush. Notably, a Washington state-based company accumulated about 1,300 blades at three sites in Iowa in recent years, where they have languished despite orders from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to dispose of them.

The fear of a similar turbine graveyard near Earlham — along with environmental concerns about the recycling process — led some residents to attempt to block the plans.

“If they can’t make it work then they just walk off the property and leave it,” said Heather Stancil, an Earlham resident who won election last year to the Madison County Board of Supervisors on an anti-wind-turbine platform. “I don’t want to be stuck with hundreds of thousands of dollars of a cleanup bill.”

The board is the target of a MidAmerican Energy lawsuit over a new county ordinance that Stancil supported late last year that effectively bans new wind farms. MidAmerican was poised to erect 52 new wind turbines and argues the ordinance imperils its existing turbines in the county.

“We’re fighting the turbines,” Stancil said. “The folks in this area are very aware of this stuff. They’re very sensitive to it.”

Stancil and members of the Resident Rights Coalition of Madison County say the turbines are unsightly, noisy and cause physical and mental health problems.

Stancil learned of Renewablade’s recycling attempts last month and went to the property, which is owned by the city of Earlham but is located on the southern edge of Dallas County and leased to J. Pettiecord Inc., an affiliate of Renewablade. Stancil raised alarm with the city, county, DNR and Iowa Attorney General’s Office, in part because Renewablade was in talks with MidAmerican to potentially take possession of about 500 old turbine blades. Geoff Greenwood, a MidAmerican spokesperson, said the companies did not forge a formal agreement.

Independently, the DNR had recently discovered the nascent recycling operation and temporarily halted it.

“To be honest, we don’t have a playbook for wind turbine recycling right now,” said Ted Petersen, environmental program supervisor for the DNR field office that oversees the area. “We told Renewablade to not do any more grinding on the property until we can figure out whether it needs to be regulated or not through an air quality permit.”

It’s unclear when that process will conclude. Petersen is primarily concerned with the dust that is generated by grinding the blades.

Last week, Renewablade told Earlham it won’t recycle the blades on the city’s property, and J. Pettiecord withdrew a request to Dallas County to rezone the land for industrial use.

“It probably would be a damn good business if you could figure out how to do it,” Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson said. “We don’t want a bunch of blades showing up that can’t be processed.”

Meng, of Renewablade, said he has no intention to pile and abandon a hoard of turbine blades. He has decades of experience in recycling and expects to erect a hoop building on a property adjacent to the city-owned site to process the blades starting next year.

“I recognized that we need to tackle this growing problem,” Meng said of turbine blade disposal. “In the beginning, they didn’t know what to do with them. Some landfills said, ‘No, we’re not even going to take them.’ The next best thing was to burn them. I said, ‘Let’s do some research.’”

The post Company plans to grind wind turbine blades near Earlham appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 13

MaryAnn Nordyke
4d ago

Why would anyone push for wind farms when they have no idea on how to recycle? Why would anyone want a windfarm near them?

Reply(5)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater

A northeast Iowa company that initially sought to export billions of gallons of groundwater to parched western states each year but scaled back the quantity after pushback has abandoned the request to state regulators altogether. The Pattison Sand Co. proposal was repeatedly rejected by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources — most recently in May […] The post Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Sage-grouse protection plans in the West under review by Biden administration

The Bureau of Land Management is updating Obama-era plans to manage the greater sage-grouse in 10 Western states. The BLM has published a request for comments to help update management plans for the bird’s habitat in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and other Western states. The Interior Department agency will review new scientific data, including […] The post Sage-grouse protection plans in the West under review by Biden administration appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State scales back hospital COVID reporting requirements

It was burdensome and unnecessary for hospitals to report the county of residence for Iowans receiving in-patient treatment for COVID-19, according to Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health. As such, the department is no longer requiring hospitals to report the information, which the state previously published online. A page on […] The post State scales back hospital COVID reporting requirements appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds celebrates ‘getting back to normal’ with traditional turkey pardoning

Squash and Stuffing, two turkeys raised near Ellsworth, will not be on the menu for Thanksgiving Day. Gov. Kim Reynolds “pardoned” the two birds Tuesday as part of an annual tradition that also recognizes Iowa’s role as a major turkey producer. Iowa ranks seventh in U.S. turkey production with about 12 million birds raised a […] The post Reynolds celebrates ‘getting back to normal’ with traditional turkey pardoning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
State
Iowa State
County
Madison County, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Madison County, IA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Earlham, IA
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Swift Pork Co. accused of discouraging workers’ use of family medical leave

An Iowa man is suing Swift Pork Co., alleging it discourages workers from taking advantage of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court on behalf of Swift employee Raymond Black of Wapello County, seeks unspecified damages for alleged FMLA violations. Black’s lawsuit alleges that in 2018, […] The post Swift Pork Co. accused of discouraging workers’ use of family medical leave appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden opens oil reserve to relieve high gas prices — but it won’t be immediate

As gasoline prices spiral ahead of the big holiday travel season, President Joe Biden on Tuesday authorized the release of a record 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve — complicating his administration’s goal to transition to cleaner energy sources. In prepared remarks, Biden said he coordinated the release from the reserve, a […] The post Biden opens oil reserve to relieve high gas prices — but it won’t be immediate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Analyst: Iowa student loan delinquency dropped 36% in early pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. economy into a short but drastic recession, generating a wave of layoffs and business closures. But a new analysis found that the first seven months of the pandemic actually ended with fewer Iowans delinquent on credit card and student loan debts. “I think it really shows us how, in […] The post Analyst: Iowa student loan delinquency dropped 36% in early pandemic appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds ‘confident’ U.S. Treasury will approve her use of COVID-19 aid for staff salaries

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she is “very, very confident” her use of nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds for staff salaries will be approved by the U.S. Treasury. A state audit released Nov. 15 found that the governor’s office had not provided documentation necessary to show the employees were “substantially dedicated” to […] The post Reynolds ‘confident’ U.S. Treasury will approve her use of COVID-19 aid for staff salaries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Turbine#Wind Farms#Turbine Blade#Mental Health#Midamerican Energy
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds ‘disappointed’ in ruling on transgender Medicaid coverage

A Polk County judge has ruled that a state law denying Medicaid coverage for gender-confirmation surgery violates the Iowa Constitution and the Iowa Civil Rights Act. A spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday the governor “is disappointed in today’s decision and disagrees with the district court’s ruling on Medicaid coverage for transgender reassignment surgeries.” The spokesman said the governor’s staff is […] The post Reynolds ‘disappointed’ in ruling on transgender Medicaid coverage appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Casey’s now being sued over wages paid to pizza-delivery drivers

A second lawsuit that alleges Iowa pizza-delivery drivers are being shortchanged on their wages has been filed in U.S. District Court. Recently, a lawsuit was filed alleging Iowa delivery drivers working for Domino’s Pizza were effectively earning 35 cents an hour because the company wasn’t fairly compensating the workers for the use of their own […] The post Casey’s now being sued over wages paid to pizza-delivery drivers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
LAW
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dispute over Reynolds’ use of COVID cash highlights budget shell game

Republicans work hard to sell the idea their party is the one that stands for fiscal responsibility. They are leaning heavily on that message on the federal level as Democrats approach a vote on the second of two multitrillion-dollar spending bills. Here in Iowa, Republicans in the Legislature have for decades espoused the principle of […] The post Dispute over Reynolds’ use of COVID cash highlights budget shell game appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pandemic fatigue: Centerville schools take full week off for Thanksgiving

The state’s overall coronavirus infection rate is on the rise again as Thanksgiving approaches, according to the latest state data, and a southern Iowa school district decided it’s time for a break. Well, a longer break than it initially planned. The Centerville Community School District and its more than 1,200 students will have no class […] The post Pandemic fatigue: Centerville schools take full week off for Thanksgiving appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CENTERVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Doctor sued after setting up shop four blocks from former employer

Mercy Medical Services is suing one of its former physicians, accusing the doctor of poaching both its employees and its patients. Mercy and its Sioux City hospital, the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, allege in a newly filed federal lawsuit that Dr. Stilianos Efstratiadis, a cardiology specialist, signed an employment contract with the corporation in January […] The post Doctor sued after setting up shop four blocks from former employer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa movement opposing vaccine mandates grew during pandemic

Iowa’s years-long movement against vaccine mandates has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with several “medical freedom” groups gaining followers and political influence. Protests against mask mandates and vaccine requirements have become commonplace in Iowa in recent months, with ralliers gathering outside hospitals and in the Capitol rotunda. One of the primary organizers is Informed […] The post Iowa movement opposing vaccine mandates grew during pandemic appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more could get axed from Biden’s social policy bill

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill. But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better measure […] The post How paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more could get axed from Biden’s social policy bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home outbreaks remain level at 29, with slight decline in infections

There are 29 Iowa nursing homes with active, ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, and 269 infections associated with those outbreaks. That’s a slight decrease from last week, when there were 29 active nursing home outbreaks and 275 infections associated with them. On Nov. 2, there were 23 Iowa care facilities with current, active outbreaks, according to the Iowa […] The post Nursing home outbreaks remain level at 29, with slight decline in infections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Political leaders commend UAW, Deere execs for reaching contract agreement

Iowa political leaders congratulated United Auto Workers union members on Wednesday after they agreed to a new contract, ending a five-week strike at John Deere plants. About 61% of UAW members voted in favor of a third-round proposal with Deere & Co. for a new six-year contract. The contract will increase wages by 10% and […] The post Political leaders commend UAW, Deere execs for reaching contract agreement appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Smithfield settlement can’t be used in COVID lawsuits

Smithfield Foods agreed this week to pay the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration $13,494 to settle a citation for failing to protect its meatpacking employees in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from exposure to the coronavirus last year, but the company didn’t admit it did anything wrong. As such, the settlement can’t be “used or […] The post Smithfield settlement can’t be used in COVID lawsuits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Oddly parked barge derails coal train near Mississippi River

A coal train derailed late Saturday in far southeast Iowa when it collided with a barge that was parked at the edge of the Mississippi River and was overhanging a nearby railway, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The BNSF Railway train struck the barge about 11:50 p.m. near Montrose, which derailed two […] The post Oddly parked barge derails coal train near Mississippi River appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowans work together on ag, health issues as Democrats pass spending bills

Welcome to the D.C. Dispatch. It was a busy week in Washington as Democrats advanced both of their major spending bills, breaking months-long stalemates. In the background, Iowa’s delegation was working on bipartisan bills on cattle price transparency and health care provider aid, and Republicans moved for a vote on overturning vaccine mandates. There will […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowans work together on ag, health issues as Democrats pass spending bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy