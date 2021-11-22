ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Colby Covington Wants TUF 30 Coaching Gig Opposite Jorge Masvidal: "Let's Revive The Show"

By Evan Wheeler
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington is hoping for a fight with rival Jorge Masvidal and suggested that the pair coach the upcoming 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter as well. Covington spoke with Submission Radio's Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski where he went after Masvidal and said...

MMAmania.com

UFC ‘insider’ leaks Jorge Masvidal injury — He ‘left the gym crying’

Two-time UFC welterweight title contender, Colby Covington, may have gotten tossed from American Top Team (ATT), but he left behind friends and “insiders” who remain loyal to Team Chaos, for reasons not quite understood. That’s how Covington discovered the true nature of Jorge Masvidal’s injury. “I’ll tell you the truth...
UFC
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Colby Covington
BevNET.com

Recuerdo Mezcal Unveils 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado Alongside UFC “BMF” Titleholder And Partner Jorge Masvidal

Miami, Fla. – Recuerdo Mezcal is thrilled to introduce 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado, an homage to one of the most memorable nights in UFC history when on July 6th, 2019 MMA superstar and Recuerdo Mezcal partner Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal clocked the fastest knockout in UFC history just five seconds into the fight. In honor of that fight Recuerdo Mezcal 5″KO Limited Edition Reposado is aged 5 months in new American Oak barrels and is finished in the bottle with five gusanos (Spanish for Agave worm), with only 5,000 total bottles being produced. Each bottle will be numbered and will have a suggested retail price of $60. 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado is the only Mezcal with five gusanos (Spanish for Agave worm) – as most Mezcal connoisseurs know, their presence adds a silky smoothness to the liquid’s texture. Recuerdo Mezcal 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado is meant to be savored neat, unhurriedly, sip by sip in a Veladora glass rimmed with a pinch of Agave worm salt and an orange wedge – the traditional Mezcal ritual.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Leon Edwards Calls Jorge Masvidal A ‘Fraud,’ Asks For Title Shot Instead

Leon Edwards already moved on from Jorge Masvidal. Edwards (19-3) was supposed to fight Masvidal (35-15) at UFC 269, but due to an unknown injury, Masvidal was forced out. Edwards is refocusing his sights for the title shot against the current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. “Disappointed but honestly I knew...
UFC
#Combat#Submission Radio#Colby Chaos Covington#The Ultimate Fighter
Sherdog

Leon Edwards Expected ‘Fraud’ Jorge Masvidal to Pull Out of UFC 269 Matchup

After hearing rumors that Jorge Masvidal wasn’t seriously training for their announced clash at UFC 269, Leon Edwards wasn’t surprised when “Gamebred pulled out of their welterweight fight last week. "I knew he was going to," Edwards told ESPN. "I heard some news coming back that he was looking a...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal questions Nick Diaz’s ability to hang in UFC: ‘I don’t want to see him get hurt’

Add Jorge Masvidal to the list of people unsure if they still want to see Nick Diaz competing in mixed martial arts (MMA). Diaz, 38, returned to action for the first time in more than six years at UFC 266 back in September, losing a tough fight against Robbie Lawler when he refused the referee’s command to stand back up one minute into the third round (watch the highlights here).
UFC
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards: I Always Felt Jorge Masvidal Is A Fraud

Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal has exposed himself as a “fake.”. Edwards and Masvidal have a well-documented history. Backstage following a UFC London event back in 2019, Masvidal struck Edwards following a brief verbal exchange. Fans wondered when the two would finally be booked to fight one another. The two...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards unloads on ‘journeyman’ Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of UFC 269: ‘He’s been dodging me’

Leon Edwards says he isn’t surprised Jorge Masvidal pulled out of their fight at UFC 269. Edwards and Masvidal were set to have their highly-anticipated grudge match on December 11. The fight was years in the making after the three-piece and a soda, but it was revealed last week “Gamebred” was out of the fight which the Brit isn’t surprised about.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t know ‘how much of a reality’ peak-shape Nick Diaz is anymore: ‘I want to see him not get hurt’

Although they may not be friends, Jorge Masvidal still has known Nick Diaz for years. The two fan-favorites competed together under the same umbrella in Strikeforce in 2010-11 and Masvidal waged war against the Diaz clan at UFC 244 when he faced off against Nick’s younger brother, Nate Diaz, with the UFC’s Baddest Motherf*cker belt on the line.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

‘I knew a very different Nick Diaz’ - Jorge Masvidal unsure former Strikeforce champ still has it

Every fighter likes to think they’ll know exactly when to retire. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, former multiple-time title contender Jorge Masvidal laid out his own plans, suggesting that he won’t stick around once he’s at the point where he can “no longer hang” with the younger generations of fighters in the gym. But things don’t always work out so easily.
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal breaks down retirement plan

Jorge Masvidal has reached a point in his career where retirement is starting to become a concern. The UFC welterweight was on The MMA Hour where the subject naturally came up. Jorge Masvidal was talking about Nick Diaz went the subject came up. Many had offered their takes on the...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards doubts fight with Jorge Masvidal gets rebooked

Leon Edwards believes the likelihood of him being rebooked against Jorge Masvidal is now slim to none. Edwards was expected to meet Masvidal at UFC 269 in a fight that was enveloped in bad blood. They were finally booked against each other over two years removed from their infamous backstage scuffle at UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal, which resulted in Edwards being hit with a quick combination from Masvidal, leaving him with a cut under his left eye.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injured Jorge Masvidal gives timeline for return, reveals who he'd like to face next

Jorge Masvidal recently did something he says he’s never done in his near-two-decade-long career. He pulled out of a fight. Due to an undisclosed injury, Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 14-9 UFC) withdrew from his scheduled UFC 269 bout against Leon Edwards (19-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC), a grudge match between two of the welterweight division’s top-ranked fighters. While he continues to keep injury specifics under wraps, Masvidal revealed Wednesday his targeted timeline for return.
UFC
Fightful

Fightful

