Colby Covington Wants TUF 30 Coaching Gig Opposite Jorge Masvidal: "Let's Revive The Show"

Miami, Fla. – Recuerdo Mezcal is thrilled to introduce 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado, an homage to one of the most memorable nights in UFC history when on July 6th, 2019 MMA superstar and Recuerdo Mezcal partner Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal clocked the fastest knockout in UFC history just five seconds into the fight. In honor of that fight Recuerdo Mezcal 5″KO Limited Edition Reposado is aged 5 months in new American Oak barrels and is finished in the bottle with five gusanos (Spanish for Agave worm), with only 5,000 total bottles being produced. Each bottle will be numbered and will have a suggested retail price of $60. 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado is the only Mezcal with five gusanos (Spanish for Agave worm) – as most Mezcal connoisseurs know, their presence adds a silky smoothness to the liquid’s texture. Recuerdo Mezcal 5”KO Limited Edition Reposado is meant to be savored neat, unhurriedly, sip by sip in a Veladora glass rimmed with a pinch of Agave worm salt and an orange wedge – the traditional Mezcal ritual.

