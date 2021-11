News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tender Offer Statement Under Section 14(d)(1) or 13(e)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Amendment No. 6) SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC. (Name of Subject Company) MAX MERGER...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO