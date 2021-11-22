59 News and Cornerstone IGA holiday giveaway

PLANO, Texas –For many families the holidays kick off with traditions like seeing a movie on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday. Cinemark is lighting up the holiday season with cheerful promotions and events sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit. As many have taken a break from the theater due to the pandemic, this November, Cinemark will spread cheer with a feast of blockbuster film releases. They’re also offering bonus points for Cinemark Movie Rewards members and Black Friday deals fit for the big screen. For all details on holidays at Cinemark, visit www.cinemark.com/holiday.

