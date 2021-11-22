ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
59 News and Cornerstone IGA holiday giveaway

WVNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHHR pushes for patients of Beckley vascular clinic to get tested for HIV, Hepatitis. Greenbrier County begins local redistricting process. Busy start to buck firearms season means big business for deer...

www.wvnstv.com

UpNorthLive.com

2022 UpNorthLive News Holiday Marketplace

Visit UpNorthLive.com for this year’s Holiday Marketplace. You’ll find great deals on gifts for friends and familyor for yourself!. Fantastic deals from local merchants can make your holiday shopping easy, which has something for everyone on your list. The Holiday Marketplace begins Black Friday, November 26th and continues thru Christmas...
CHRISTMAS
Gettysburg Times

GARMA launches holiday gift certificate giveaway

Shoppers supporting Gettysburg area merchants may receive some extra cheer this holiday season. The Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA) board of directors will be popping into member businesses beginning Saturday and distributing $5 or $10 gift certificates to random shoppers.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Woman's Club to hold 'Holiday Cheer Giveaway'

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club is holding a “Holiday Cheer Giveaway Drawing” 2021 which includes three separate drawings of: spirits cooler (an RTIC cooler and it’s full of top shelf spirits); wine basket (a wine basket full of gourmet wines and accoutrements); and Statesville Eats (a dining tour for two of local Statesville eateries plus a two night stay at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Statesville in a deluxe king room).
STATESVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Thousands receive food in time for the holidays at giveaway in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The holidays are a time to give back and on Saturday, dozens of volunteers came together to make sure those in need could have a Thanksgiving meal. Hundreds of cars were lined up outside the Church of Resurrection for a Thanksgiving food distribution through Faith...
newspressnow.com

Holiday news through the years

The coming week brings Thanksgiving – one of my favorite holidays – along with Black Friday. Online sales in recent years have diminished the latter event, but it still brings out many shoppers. I wondered, what were the top news stories over Thanksgiving at the beginning of this century? And...
CELEBRATIONS
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Fairfield Holiday Giveaway Starts on Small Shopping Saturday, Nov. 27th

‘Tis the season to keep the CHEER HERE holiday giveaway, held November 27th – December 16th. Let’s get Fairfield in the Holiday Spirit by keeping the Holiday spending local!. Watch for promotions at each location on Small Business Saturday, November 27th and double your chances to WIN!. Here’s how to...
FAIRFIELD, TX
uticaphoenix.net

Party Princesses CNY to host holiday dress giveaway for kids

A CNY nonprofit is looking to insure that everyone can look and feel their best this holiday season, without having to stress about the expense. Party Princesses CNY is offering free dresses for kids at an event this weekend at 366 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse. The nonprofit has sizes from newborn to 16, as well as some shoes and sweaters to choose from.
cbslocal.com

Burke Williams Wellness Wonderland Holiday Giveaway

This holiday season, CBSLA and Burke Williams wants to help you immerse yourself in the moment! Enter now for your chance to win a Burke Williams exclusive Wellness Wonderland Holiday Package. This package includes 12 luxurious treatments, valued at $1510. WELLNESS WONDERLAND GIFT PACKAGE INCLUDES:. 80-min. Burke Williams Signature Massage.
LIFESTYLE
Focus Daily News

Cinemark Lights Up the Holiday Season With Promotions & Giveaways

PLANO, Texas –For many families the holidays kick off with traditions like seeing a movie on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday. Cinemark is lighting up the holiday season with cheerful promotions and events sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit. As many have taken a break from the theater due to the pandemic, this November, Cinemark will spread cheer with a feast of blockbuster film releases. They’re also offering bonus points for Cinemark Movie Rewards members and Black Friday deals fit for the big screen. For all details on holidays at Cinemark, visit www.cinemark.com/holiday.
PLANO, TX
fox34.com

3rd annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway to serve families in need this holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Culver Foundation along with My Brother and Sister’s Keeper of Lubbock will be giving away 2,000 turkeys to families in need on the South Plains. The 3rd annual Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway is happening Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. at Rocc Solid Fitness located at 1905 Oak Ave.
live5news.com

HELP FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Groups announce Thanksgiving food giveaways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, civic groups, charities and churches will hold food giveaways to help families in need. Here is an updated list of scheduled food giveaways in the Lowcountry:. Thursday:. 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., Azalea Drive Church of Christ - The Azalea Drive...
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS 8

Celebrate holiday magic with News 8!

To all who’ve been longing for the Disneyland® Resort, News 8 at 5 pm wants to send you to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is that first glimpse of Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle covered in festive lights. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s the Disney Festival of Holidays and Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Magic is making memories with those you love. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Don’t miss a moment. The holiday celebrations end on Jan 9.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
WSAZ

Holiday must-haves to wow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the season to holiday entertain. Whether you’re hosting a feast or are a guest of one, lifestyle editor, Joann Butler joined Sarah on Studio 3 with the scoop on the must-haves to wow the crowd, big or small.
HUNTINGTON, WV

