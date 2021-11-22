ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

State Rep. Marty Moylan: ‘There is a crime wave going on in Chicago and its bleeding into all the suburbs’

Illinois State Representative Marty Moylan joins Anna to talk about his Police Protection Act, which would make it a hate crime to attack police officers because of their profession. Rep. Moylan also wants $100 million for additional safety equipment, training, facility improvements, and personnel.

Marty Moylan
