Breece Hall walked over to the stands behind the Iowa State bench at Jack Trice Stadium, wiping tears from his eyes. He shared a hug with his mother — Larhonda Mcdaniel — who made her regular drive up from Wichita, Kans. to watch her son. After all the records Hall had broken at Iowa State, the one he broke on Saturday seemed to spark the emotion. In the second quarter of Iowa State’s win over TCU, Hall broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run. The rushing touchdown meant Hall had scored on the ground in each of Iowa State’s last 24 games, an FBS record.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO