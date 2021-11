EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek: Discovery is heading home. More than four years after the series starring Sonequa Martin-Green launched on what was then CBS All Access in North America and Netflix in the rest of the world, Discovery will be leaving the steamer as of midnight tonight. In a just-closed deal between ViacomCBS and Netflix, the Shari Redstone-controlled company has ended the lucrative financial arrangement that launched Discovery back in 2017. In broad strokes, the bargain that then-CBS head honcho Les Moonves made with Netflix saw the latter paying the vast majority of Discovery‘s hefty budget for the overseas rights. With the top-tier...

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO