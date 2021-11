Interscope Geffen A&M led the pack among the record labels that racked up Grammy nominations in the “Big Four” categories of record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. With Geffen breakout star Olivia Rodrigo leading with way with nominations in all four of those categories, IGA nabbed 10 nods, besting the Sony Music duo of RCA (6) and Columbia (5), which came in second and third, respectively.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO