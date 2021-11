Among the things the Pistons won’t be thankful for as they awake in Los Angeles on the holiday: the NBA schedule maker. Their early-season murderer’s row continued in Milwaukee on Wednesday night – their third game in four nights, all against NBA title contenders, and a back to back, at that – and began about as nightmarishly as feared: a 14-0 Milwaukee run. It was all uphill from there for a team missing three key players and badly undersized with both Isaiah Stewart and Kelly Olynyk unavailable.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO