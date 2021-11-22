First Saints-giving injury report stuffed with 11 names

Not much to be thankful for on the Saints injury front this season.

Coaches and players will downplay it, but this Black & Gold’s roster has been ravaged.

There is little good news the Monday after a 3rd straight loss, heading into a short week with a banged-up roster.

The Saints had 11 players listed on their initial injury report for week 12, Thursday in the Caesars Superdome against the Buffalo Bills. Players got a little bit of recharge time and had off from practice Monday so this an estimated status.

Did not practice

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

T Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

TE Adam Trautman (knee)

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

T Landon Young (foot)

*Trautman, Davenport and Young sustained injures in Philadelphia

Limited

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

T Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

WR Ty Montgomery (hand)

*Armstead being limited is a positive since he has been a DNP and missed the last 2 games , but Ingram is another post-Philly addition.

Full

QB Taysom Hill (foot)

QB Trevor Siemian (right hand)

*Siemian is also a new post-Philly addition, but not a huge concern since he was a full participant. Hill missed two practices last week before being limited on Friday. Him being listed as full is a positive while Hill was the back-up Sunday, Coach Payton said, “we were lucky to have him up just in that role."

Will we see Trevor or Taysom at QB on Thanksgiving?