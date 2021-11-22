ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

First Saints-giving injury report stuffed with 11 names

By Steve Geller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMO4W_0d4ILytO00

Not much to be thankful for on the Saints injury front this season.
Coaches and players will downplay it, but this Black & Gold’s roster has been ravaged.

There is little good news the Monday after a 3rd straight loss, heading into a short week with a banged-up roster.

The Saints had 11 players listed on their initial injury report for week 12, Thursday in the Caesars Superdome against the Buffalo Bills. Players got a little bit of recharge time and had off from practice Monday so this an estimated status.

Did not practice

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

T Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

TE Adam Trautman (knee)

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

T Landon Young (foot)

*Trautman, Davenport and Young sustained injures in Philadelphia

Limited

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

T Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

WR Ty Montgomery (hand)

*Armstead being limited is a positive since he has been a DNP and missed the last 2 games , but Ingram is another post-Philly addition.

Full

QB Taysom Hill (foot)

QB Trevor Siemian (right hand)

*Siemian is also a new post-Philly addition, but not a huge concern since he was a full participant.  Hill missed two practices last week before being limited on Friday. Him being listed as full is a positive while Hill was the back-up Sunday, Coach Payton said, “we were lucky to have him up just in that role."

Will we see Trevor or Taysom at QB on Thanksgiving?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
The Spun

Saints WR Reportedly Receives 3-Game Suspension From NFL

As if things weren’t bad enough for the Saints already, the team just received unfortunate news involving third-year wide receiver Deonte Harris. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Harris is appealing a three-game suspension from the NFL. He added that Harris’ suspension will almost certainly be served soon. Harris,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Tanoh Kpassagnon
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mark Ingram News

The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier. Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#First Saints#Black Gold#The Buffalo Bills#Rb Alvin Kamara#Wr#Dnp#Taysom
FanSided

First-round pick Payton Turner faces tough injury blow for the Saints

The New Orleans Saints can’t seem to catch a break on the injury front. On Thursday, New Orleans placed rookie defensive end, Payton Turner, on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The Saints drafted Turner at No. 28 in the 2021 NFL draft in a move that didn’t exactly make the most sense. It’s now the midway point of the year and to put it simply, Turner hasn’t been able to stay healthy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Bills feast in win over Saints on Thanksgiving night

The Bills bounce back from a miserable loss this past Sunday with a complete effort on both sides of the football. In the end, it resulted in a 31-6 road win over the Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Brayton Wilson has a complete game recap:
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy