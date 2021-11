Since 2014, the Excelsior City Council and staff have explored options for the 339 Third Street building. Over the years, the Council and staff have issued RFPs, collected feedback, worked with architects to analyze various uses of the property, and continued to identify the 339 Third Street property as a goal for improvement. The Council is now requesting Letters of Interest to work with a development partner to determine the appropriate use of the property.

EXCELSIOR, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO