Trump Backed PA Senate Candidate Drops Out After Losing Custody Battle

A Pennsylvania candidate for US senate has dropped out of the race, according to a statement released by his campaign.

Sean Parnell, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, suspended his campaign after he lost a court battle for custody of his three children on Monday, as WTAE reported.

Parnell is also accused of abusing his estranged wife, a claim the judge believed to be true, according to the Associated Press.

The decision comes on the heels of him refusing to testify in the hearing, as WTAE reported.

Sean Parnell was devastated by the judge's decision and has suspended his campaign, according to a statement released by Parnell’s campaign.

"In the order, two of the leading factors that weighed heavily in the judge's decision revolved around me being a leading U.S. Senate candidate. There is nothing more important to me than my children, and while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I can't continue with a Senate campaign. My focus right now is 100% on my children, and I want them to know I do not have any other priorities and will never stop fighting for them," Parnell's statement reads.

Parnell is from Butler County and is a US Army veteran, an author and a frequent Fox News guest, according to his biography.

He was running for Pat Toomey's soon-to-be vacated seat.

Nearly a dozen other candidates remain in the running to fill the seat.

Some of the notable remaining Republican candidates include real estate developer Jeff Bartos of Lower Merion, Lobbyist Craig Snyder of Philadelphia, conservative commentator and US Army veteran Kathy Barnette of Montgomery County, Former US Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands of Mechanicsburg, and possibly television's Dr. Mehmet Oz.

