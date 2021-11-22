ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump Backed PA Senate Candidate Drops Out After Losing Custody Battle

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbnWy_0d4ILh8H00

A Pennsylvania candidate for US senate has dropped out of the race, according to a statement released by his campaign.

Sean Parnell, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, suspended his campaign after he lost a court battle for custody of his three children on Monday, as WTAE reported.

Parnell is also accused of abusing his estranged wife, a claim the judge believed to be true, according to the Associated Press.

The decision comes on the heels of him refusing to testify in the hearing, as WTAE reported.

Sean Parnell was devastated by the judge's decision and has suspended his campaign, according to a statement released by Parnell’s campaign.

"In the order, two of the leading factors that weighed heavily in the judge's decision revolved around me being a leading U.S. Senate candidate. There is nothing more important to me than my children, and while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I can't continue with a Senate campaign. My focus right now is 100% on my children, and I want them to know I do not have any other priorities and will never stop fighting for them," Parnell's statement reads.

Parnell is from Butler County and is a US Army veteran, an author and a frequent Fox News guest, according to his biography.

He was running for Pat Toomey's soon-to-be vacated seat.

Nearly a dozen other candidates remain in the running to fill the seat.

Some of the notable remaining Republican candidates include real estate developer Jeff Bartos of Lower Merion, Lobbyist Craig Snyder of Philadelphia, conservative commentator and US Army veteran Kathy Barnette of Montgomery County, Former US Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands of Mechanicsburg, and possibly television's Dr. Mehmet Oz.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
International Business Times

Trump vs. Biden Poll: Donald Decisively Wins In 5 Battleground States

Former President Donald Trump could win against President Joe Biden in five key battleground states in the 2024 election, according to a recent poll. In a new survey conducted by GOP pollster Tony Frabizio, the former president led Biden in Arizona by a 51% to 43% margin; Georgia by 48% to 45%; Michigan by 53% to 41%; Pennsylvania by 51% to 45%; and Wisconsin by 52% to 42%, according to a poll memo obtained by Politico.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Complex

Trump’s MAGA Committee Conducts Poll Showing Him Taking Back 5 Swing States From Biden in Hypothetical ’24 Election

A new poll indicates Donald Trump would win in five swing states against Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election. Conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee, the survey showed that Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would go for Trump over Biden, according to Politico. These states flipped for Biden last year after going to Trump in 2016.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Sands
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sean Parnell
Fox News

Trump-backed candidate's Pennsylvania Senate race exit shakes up GOP primary, opens door to new contenders

The Republican primary battle for an open GOP-held Senate seat in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania just got even more turbulent. The day after Sean Parnell, the perceived front-runner in the race who enjoyed the backing of former President Donald Trump, suspended his campaign hours after he lost a bitter fight for custody of his three children to his estranged wife, a GOP strategist with ties to the Pennsylvania contest emphasized that the news "definitely shakes up the race. It gives a huge opening for someone to rise."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Parnell drops out of Senate race following ruling that estranged wife gets legal custody of children

Hours after a Butler County family court judge awarded sole legal custody of his three children to his estranged wife, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell said he “can’t continue” with his campaign — noting that two of the judge’s main factors in the custody decision revolved around his statewide bid and availability.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Us Army#Wtae#The Associated Press#U S Senate#Fox News#Republican#Lower Merion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

GOP congressman vows to oppose ‘loser’ Trump if former president runs again

A Republican congressman in Ohio is vowing to do whatever he can to stop former President Donald Trump from attaining the 2024 GOP nomination for president, and denounced him in a scathing interview.Speaking with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Rep Anthony Gonzalez tore into the former president, who he said was a “loser” who was refusing to acknowledge his own failure in the 2020 election.“We have to be a party of truth, and the cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6th. The former president lied to us. He lied to every...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
167K+
Followers
30K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy