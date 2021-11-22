Santa’s Mailbox is now open in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Santa’s Mailbox is now open for business in Joplin.

The Joplin Parks and Recreation is offering its “Letters to Santa” campaign again this year.

How it Works

Children are invited to write a letter to Santa and drop it into:

Santa’s Mailbox at the Joplin Parks and Recreation Offices 3301 W. 1st Street An after-hours mailbox is also available at the Department’s office.

Santa’s Mailbox at Academy Sports & Outdoors, 1717 S. Range Line Road.



Santa’s Mailbox will be available from November 17 through December 6, 2021.

Letters must include the child’s first and last name, a return mailing address, and a few details about the child (school if attending, brothers or sisters, pets, friends and a wish list).

The letters will be delivered to the North Pole and Santa will write back to each child who sends him a letter.

Please address letters to:

Santa’s Workshop

9 Reindeer Road

North Pole

If a response letter hasn’t been received by mid-December, you can call our office (417-625-4750) to confirm the letter was received and was sent to Santa for a response. If we are notified after Christmas that Santa’s letter wasn’t received, we’re able to contact him and he will write to a kiddo who was somehow missed.

For more information, call the Joplin Parks & Recreation office at 417-625-4750.

