ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Crypto.Com Price Analysis: CRO Token Price Shows Huge Growth Potential Despite 300% Gain

By Antonio K Smith
themarketperiodical.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CRO token price gains more than 300% in the past month. The CRO/BTC pair trades at 0.000013 BTC with a rise of 9.59%. The 24 -hours volume for CRO coin is $2.34 Billion, indicating a 120% hike. The CRO token price action shows the price moving higher in...

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

More Than $750,000,000 Worth of Crypto Liquidated in Just 12 Hours As Markets Sell Off

Tens of thousands of crypto traders have had their positions liquidated as markets across all sectors close out the week in the red. Data from the cryptocurrency futures trading and information platform Coinglass reveals that on November 25th, over $751 million worth of trader positions in digital assets were wiped out in a 12-hour span. Among these losses, 85.2% came from investors holding long positions.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL Coin Needs to Recover Above The 50-EMA

The SOL coin price is testing to stay above the 50-EMA during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $2,581 billion. SOL/BTC pair is trading positive by 3.7% at 0.00357021 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) In the SOL coin daily price chart containing 8,13,21,55 EMA, it is reliable support for currency...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu price analysis: SHIB hits 1 million token holders as price continues to falter

Price fails to capitalise despite positive news of token gaining one million token holders. Shiba Inu price analysis for the day shows a significant 7 percent decline for the token with price reaching as low as $0.00003599. After steadily decreasing since November 19, the token now faces a stern battle to keep above the crucial 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages. The decline comes into the fray despite a milestone achievement for SHIB to have crossed one million. token holders earlier today. With trading volume also falling more than 33 percent, Shiba Inu price is set for a potentially lengthy bear spell.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Price Analysis#Btc#Cro Coin#Cro Token#Rsi#Macd
themarketperiodical.com

The Graph Price Analysis: GRT Crypto Price Is Ready To Bounceback Above $2

GRT cost price has been seeing a strong upside momentum which can push the asset price to a new high of $2..In contrast, the asset has seen a gain of more than 1%. The Graph price technical indicators hint towards a strong upside momentum for the future. Meanwhile, GRT/BTC pair has observed a gain of more than 5% in the intraday session.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
themarketperiodical.com

Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL Crypto Price Is All Set To Rally Beyond $100

FIL coin price is observing a strong paced recovery and can soon see a new high in the future. In Contrast, the Filecoin price has seen a loss of more than 1.24% in the past 24 hours. Filecoin upside recovery may soon push it beyond $80 in the future. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Cosmos Price Analysis: Atom Coin Price Bounceback May Push It Beyond $35

Atom coin price is currently seeing a recovery on the daily chart which can push the coin price to a new high. It has seen a loss of more than 4% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of COSMOS suggest a strong upside momentum in price. In contrast, ATOM/BTC pair has seen a gain of more than 1.8% in the past 24 hours.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

The Graph price analysis:- The MACD is crossing the signal line, the traders are preparing to buy, will we bullish run continuation?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, the bulls make a huge green candle after taking support on the 100MA. The bulls are trying their best to push the price up, but the bears are also not giving up the fight, the wick shows in the current exhibits. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the bullish run will continue or not? First, the MACD shows a red histogram as the MACD line is below the signal line, but the MACD is heading towards the signal line. If the cross is complete, then it is a buy signal line for the traders. In addition to the RSI being in the neutral zone near 55, the RSI line points towards the overbought zone of 70, which means the bulls are winning the fight against the bears in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA, which was acting as a resistance, price is above that now, which is a bullish sign. The 50MA is above the 100MA, which is a bullish sign.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Kusama coin Price Analysis: The KSM Coin Provides A V-Top Bearish Reversal

The KSM/BTC pair was trading at 0.006152 BTC with a loss of 8.07%. The 24hr trading volume in KSM coin is $138.3 Million. In the early November dates, the KSM coin continued the bull rally initiated in october. The coin price made a new higher at $520 resistance which has previously rejected the coin on June 11th. The coin price entered a correction phase from there, hinting a pullback opportunity for crypto traders.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Binance Coin (BNB) Analysis: BNB finally got out of the accumulation zone and rushed towards the new daily-high

Binance coin is rallying bullish after suffering from the market correction a day ago. The token registered a new 24-hour high mark during the intraday session. Binance Coin, or BNB, currently taking charge of the bulls after getting blessed by the trend reversal on November 19. The current sentiment of the market looks bullish. The weekly performance of the token comes out to be 0.59%. The reason behind such low positive performance is the occurrence of the trend reversal ( highs and lows) in the same week. The current market cap of BNB got a boost of 3.22%. One cannot say the same for its trading volume as it got decremented by 27.93%. The BNB/BTC pair and BNB/ETH pair enjoyed increment, totalling at 0.01092 BTC after an intraday gain of 3.61%, and 0.1447 ETH after gaining 1.88%, respectively.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Livepeer Price Analysis: The LPT Token Price Bounced From The 0618 Fibonacci Retracement Level

The LPT/BTC pair was trading at 0.001166 BTC with a gain of 31.83%. The 24-hours volume for the LPT token is $315.2 Million, indicating a 315.6% hike. As mentioned in my previous article on Livepeer, The LPT token tried to bounce from the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level; however, the price faced strong resistance from the near resistance level of $75 mark and continues this correction.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

LUNA Price Analysis: Will LUNA Token Price Break The $40 Support Zone?

The LUNA token price rests above the $40 mark in the daily chart. The LUNA/BTC pair trades at 0.0007658 BTC with a rise of 5.93%. The 24 -hours volume of the token is $1.14 Billion, indicating a 100% hike. The LUNA token price action showcases a downtrend in action after...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy