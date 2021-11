Washington—One of my favorite candidates in the 2020 race for the Democratic nomination has just announced that he is running for high office once again in 2022. He is Beto O’Rourke, and he is one of the great innovators in recent American politics. Of course, he is one of the great losers in recent American politics, too, having lost in 2018 to Senator Ted Cruz and two years later having lost in his run for the Democratic presidential nomination. He bowed out of the race before it began. I would not hazard a guess how many millions of dollars he cost his backers, but it was a bundle. Now he is going to lose them millions more, but it costs money to make history. Right folks?

