Japan-Exclusive Skyward Sword HD Soundtrack Box Set Releases Tomorrow

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkyward Sword is often praised for its iconic, evocative music. The first soundtrack in the Zelda series to largely feature live orchestra, it imparted a sense of wonder and engagement that resembled a filmic score more than a traditional video game OST. Tracks such as “Ballad of the Goddess” and “Fi’s...

